In his new book for young people, The Robots Inside You, MIchael Behe takes you on a journey to explore biological wonders and shows how they point to a master engineer — to intelligent design. The book is out tomorrow, November 24, from Discovery Institute Press.

Some man-made machines are pretty amazing. But there are machines in nature that are even more amazing, with technology far beyond anything humans have ever built. Where? Inside each of us.

One is the blood clotting cascade, a high-tech emergency response system that keeps you from bleeding to death. Without it, even a scraped knee would be fatal. There are miniature robots that repair damaged cells. There’s a microbe with a built-in compass and its own magnetic-crystal-making factory. And there’s the little engine that Dr. Behe, author and pioneering biochemist, made famous, the bacterial flagellum motor.

Order a copy, or copies, of The Robots Inside for the young people you know!

About the Author

Michael J. Behe is Professor of Biological Sciences at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. He received his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1978. Behe’s current research involves delineation of design and natural selection in protein structures.

He has authored over 40 technical papers, and his books include Darwin’s Black Box: The Biochemical Challenge to Evolution, The Edge of Evolution: The Search for the Limits of Darwinism, Darwin Devolves: The New Science About DNA that Challenges Evolution, and A Mousetrap for Darwin: Michael J. Behe Answers His Critics.

In his work, he argues that living systems at the molecular level are best explained as being the result of intelligent design.





