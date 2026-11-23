On YouTube, it’s easy to dismiss an argument with a clever (or not so clever) insult, a sneer, or a confident declaration. But in science, the real test is whether your claims stand up to the evidence. Dave Farina, better known online as “Professor Dave,” has made a name for himself challenging intelligent design proponents, including biochemist Michael Behe. But has he really answered their scientific arguments? On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome biologist Dr. Jonathan McLatchie to examine Farina’s criticisms, correct some serious misunderstandings, and explore what the evidence actually tells us about the creative power — and limits — of Darwinian evolution.

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Good arguments can come from anyone, specialized degree or not, notes McLatchie. But assuming the guise of “professor” while routinely mischaracterizing scientific papers and summarily dismissing anyone who disagrees with you is not going to win you the debate. McLatchie highlights several instances where Farina does exactly that, including misrepresenting Dr. Behe’s work on antimalarial drug resistance.

McLatchie then pivots to the science, detailing the mathematical and biological limits of unguided Darwinian evolution. Drawing on Behe’s revolutionary idea that evolutionary processes break genes rather than produce them, he explains that beneficial adaptations occur far more frequently through the degradation, loss, or altered regulation of pre-existing genes. McLatchie also explains why an unguided Darwinian process struggles to produce meaningful change in organisms beyond the micro level. Adaptations requiring multiple codependent mutations, he reminds us, face severe probabilistic barriers, barriers that can be overcome by intelligent design but that prove fatal for Darwinian processes. Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here.

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