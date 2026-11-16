If you’re an evolutionist, there must be something really discouraging about watching the picturesque but vacuous NOVA PBS Evolution, about seeing how Richard Dawkins showed up, or didn’t show up, in his recent sparring with Stephen Meyer in the Telegraph and on the Piers Morgan show, about evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad’s ignorant attack on Michael Behe, and more.

Stronger than Gravity?

Writing at Townhall, I contrast that with the upstart intelligent design, emerging as not only a historical science but as an applied one:

Saad says nothing about why he thinks Behe’s arguments fail compared with Dawkins’s. The famed atheist biologist, Dr. Dawkins, similarly avoids debate. For the 20th anniversary of his bestseller “The God Delusion,” the U.K.’s Telegraph invited an intelligent design proponent, my colleague Dr. Stephen Meyer, to exchange views with Dawkins. The latter failed to address in any serious way the three scientific discoveries that Meyer details as pointing to design in nature — that the universe had a beginning, that the cosmos is fine-tuned for life, and that life exhibits genetic coding far exceeding in its sophistication any human technology. When Piers Morgan invited Dawkins and Meyer on his program to debate the subject, Meyer gladly showed up, but Dawkins didn’t even return the phone call. The picture is of a senile science, in contrast to the upstart intelligent design. ID finds purpose in life’s ancient origins, but has emerged, too, as an applied, experimental science. The latest indication is a new peer-reviewed article (of hundreds supporting ID) in the journal BIO-Complexity. The authors, four young scientists at Discovery Institute, describe “The Broad Utility of the Theory of Intelligent Design to Guide Scientific Research,” at 45 pages, including 332 footnotes. Intelligent design advances research, using the scientific method, in fields ranging from genetics and systems biology to comparative anatomy, biomechanics, and neurophysiology. The advances include, for example, steps toward understanding brain blood flow by neurosurgeon Michael Egnor at Stony Brook University. I suspect that scientists like Dr. Dawkins, and smart alecks like Dr. Saad, sense that the evolutionary evidence is not, as Saad puts it, stronger than for “f**king gravity.” If it were, they would not flee from debates, or, as NOVA does, substitute heavy lifting by verbs for an account of why life’s wonders point to mindless material processes alone rather than purposeful design.

Read the rest at, “Evolution Devolves: A Senile Science That Its Champions Can’t Defend.”