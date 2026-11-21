What makes a human life valuable? Is it our intelligence, our consciousness, or our ability to reason? Or does it go beyond our abilities and circumstances to something deeper? On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome author and podcaster Jacob Vazquez to the show to discuss his new book Sacred or Secular: The Pro-Life Case for Grounding Human Value in the Image of God. Here, Vazquez illuminates the central question in the debate over abortion. It’s not merely when human life begins, but why a human life should be counted as valuable at all.

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Virtually all biologists agree that human life begins at fertilization as a living, distinct, and whole organism with a unique human genome. But secular pro-choice views often bypass this by adopting a performance-based model of personhood, where value is granted only to individuals who exhibit specific capacities like consciousness, rationality, or viability. In contrast, Vazquez advocates for the substance view, a framework that argues that equal human dignity is intrinsic to every human being simply by virtue of what they are, regardless of their developmental stage or physical abilities.

Vazquez also explains why Darwinism can’t provide an objective basis for human dignity. Under Darwinian evolution, human life is the result of a blind, purposeless process. It does not provide any basis for intrinsic moral worth or rights. Darwinism also fails to account for consciousness or rationality. Instead, says Vazquez, intelligent design provides a more adequate explanation for the existence and inherent value of human beings. Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here.

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