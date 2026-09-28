Gordon and Miller Answer Objections to Cosmic Fine-Tuning

Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
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Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Gordon and Miller Answer Objections to Cosmic Fine-Tuning

Andrew McDiarmid
September 28, 2026
Fine-tuning, Intelligent Design, Physical Sciences
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Fine-tuning
Intelligent Design
Physical Sciences
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You’re likely familiar with the evidence for the fine-tuning of the universe, and you may be aware that there are several cosmological models attempting to explain away that fine-tuning, including the popular multiverse hypothesis. But did you know an ID scientist has developed a scientifically rigorous method for scoring those models? On a new episode of ID the Future, I begin a two-part conversation with philosopher of physics Bruce Gordon and physicist Brian Miller about Gordon’s scoring system and how it evaluates the many models on offer that might explain the origin and development of the universe.

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In Part 1, Gordon and Miller first share their thoughts on the recent debate between science communicator Phil Halper and philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer about which cosmological model of the universe best explains the evidence. As Miller explains, the debate was important because it brought more light than heat to the debate over cosmological origins.

Halper’s Inscrutable Dice

Next, Gordon responds to some common objections to the fine-tuning evidence. He argues that fine-tuning strongly favors theism because it predicts a life-permitting order in advance, while naturalism only retrofits explanations after the fact. He responds to Phil Halper’s inscrutable dice objection, which claims probabilities cannot be defined over an infinite range. Gordon points out that physics supplies a bounded, finite parameter space in which the life-permitting window is extremely small. Then he addresses philosopher of science Christopher Hitchcock’s bean jar sorting analogy. Because fundamental constants sit at the very bottom of physical reality, says Gordon, no deeper physical mechanism exists to sort them. So cosmological models that rely on physical necessity or brute facts end up undermining science as they fail to adequately explain the available evidence. 

This sets the stage for Part 2 of the discussion, where Gordon will give us a few specific examples of how his evaluative method scores the many cosmological models that have been put forth to explain the universe. How do naturalistic theories stack up to a theory of intelligent design? Find out next!

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation.

Dig Deeper

  • Don’t forget you can watch these interviews on the ID the Future YouTube channel!
  • Check out the debate on cosmological models between Dr. Stephen Meyer and Phil Halper.
  • Take a visual deep dive into the best explanation for the origin of the universe in the recent documentary film The Story of Everything, now streaming on Amazon Prime and available on Blu-ray/DVD!

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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