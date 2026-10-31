Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Copyright Andrew McDiarmid. All rights reserved.
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Photo by Ashlee Best, Copyright Discovery Institute
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

SamAltmanNovember2022-2
Photo: Sam Altman, by Village Global, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Legal Liability for the AI Geniuses? It’s So Far Largely Undiscussed

Denyse O’Leary
October 31, 2026
Computational Sciences, Legal Science (jurisprudence), Technology
6
Categories
Computational Sciences
Legal Science (jurisprudence)
Technology
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

It’s hard to keep up with all the AI news out there. So here’s a quick rundown of items that have hit the headlines recently — along with some questions and observations:

Rogue AI agents are hitting U.S. banks now: Axios reports, “Major U.S. banks are detecting unauthorized third-party AI agents operating inside customer accounts, with some agents attempting to take actions that appear to be independent of user instructions.” (October 22, 2026) This is akin to the Hugging Face incident but it could affect your bank account. AI analyst Gary Marcus warns that AI models programmed to hack are rising in popularity but declining in price.

Human carelessness is a real boon to rogue AI: At Wired we learn that “A Defense Contractor Gave Their Personal AI Agent Access to a Secure Pentagon System… an Accenture employee’s personal Claude agent ran on a DOD network for two months before it was identified and the vulnerability could be patched.” (October 29, 2026)

A fake AI tip in a murder case: From Gizmodo, “The Philadelphia Police Department said Friday that an AI model developed by Anthropic submitted a false tip about an unsolved murder during an internal test, according to local news reports… Anthropic didn’t discover the incident until Sept. 28 and notified the department on Oct. 7.” (October 12, 2026) The police have let it be known that they are unhappy.

And What Has Been Big Tech’s Response?

Anthropic’s chief security officer Jason Clinton warns that it’ll get worse. (Daily Mail,October 23, 2026) Meanwhile, OpenAI’s wonder boy Sam Altman told Stanford Business School grads the same day: “I no longer think we’re going to be able to just patch all the bugs.” He shifted the blame to the targets of the attacks who “have acted too slowly to get ahead of it.” (Gizmodo)

Whoa. Look at what’s going wrong here.

Altman should be more worried about his own role than he is. Lawyer Richard Stevens noted recently that concepts like legal liability should play a significant role in these incidents. But they are largely undiscussed.

Meanwhile, these largely opaque and unaccountable companies have been trying to spread the risk and liability by asking the White House to police the field, one it knows nothing much about. The White House has so far prudently agreed only to bless a voluntary deal the moguls have made to police themselves.

It won’t work but it shouldn’t make the taxpayer liable either.

A Much Bigger Problem, Perhaps

A recent story from Wired illustrates the problem AI culture poses: “This AI Radio Host Speaks Spanish and Backs Immigrants. It’s Winning Over Listeners: Coyotec is bilingual, swears, and tells listeners how to defend themselves against ICE. Its popularity comes as more broadcasters are experimenting with artificial personalities.” (October 26, 2026) Jessica Lipsky tells us that Entravision claims the job is too dangerous for a human radio host and that she “was quite struck by how natural Coyotec sounded during our interview.”

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy (opens in a new tab).

Open "Radio show with an A.I. host expands to new markets" directly

From another story at Wired: “Meet the AI Agents Trying to Be Real-Life Journalists. Jayden, Sam, and Zack are eagerly pitching editors on reported stories and investigative features. The catch? They’re all AI agents.”

So far, AI news is not working at most news media outlets: “Editors who spoke with WIRED stressed that they were not open to publishing bots, and WIRED wasn’t able to find evidence of AI agents successfully pitching stories.” (Kate Knibbs, October 26, 2026)

That’s reassuringly consistent with the assumption that readers want original material, where a journalist goes out and digs up a story. However, if what readers and viewers really want is a reassuring figure telling them what they want to hear in a way they like, a bot would trump a serious journalist any time. 

So the question becomes, how big is the market for real news?

New Word of the Day: Never-skilling

At the British publication This Is Money, Sophie Warburton tells us that “Two thirds of graduate employers say students have cheated using AI in job interviews.” (October 15, 2026) In an effort to help, she offers tips like “Use AI for structure and proofreading, ensuring the final application reflects your personality and experiences.” 

Just why graduates should not be able to structure and proofread a few paragraphs without AI assistance is not explained. Note: Younger readers might find this hard to believe but these skills were once taught in grade school.

Which brings us to our new word of the day. From RTE, the Irish broadcasting service, we learn that AI is changing medical training (October 23, 2026): “ … the ability of AI to analyze information and suggest diagnostic or therapeutic approaches creates the risk that young doctors may bypass the reasoning process through which independent clinical assessment develops … This phenomenon is described as “never-skilling”, meaning the inability to develop essential skills due to reliance on technology.”

The article is based on a paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association (October 14, 2026). Various fixes are suggested; the goal is “to cultivate scientists who maintain autonomy, critical thinking, and the ability to make responsible, personalized decisions.” Good idea — because no one can be a competent scientist without those skills.

What’s Becoming Clear

AI can become a serious social pest without rogue superagents or cyberDoomsday. Human stupidity, laziness, irresponsibility, and shortsighted ambition will do all the heavy lifting.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.

© Discovery Institute