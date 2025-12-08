Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Latest

Purchasers of Black-Market Human Organs Often Complicit in Murder

Wesley J. Smith
December 8, 2025
Categories
The black market in human organs does not receive nearly enough attention. China is probably the worst offender here, with political prisoners like Falun Gong practitioners and Uyghur Muslims arrested, tissue-typed, killed, and harvested to supply well-off buyers who don’t want to wait in the donation queue. We are far too nonchalant about that murderous commerce.

Sheer Evil

Now, a gruesome story out of Nigeria vividly illustrates the sheer evil of this trade in human tissues. From the Daily Mail story:

Over 100 decomposed and mutilated bodies have been discovered in a suspected illegal organ-harvesting slaughterhouse in Nigeria.

Police have sealed off a hotel and private mortuary in the Umuhu autonomous community in Ngor-Okpala district in southeast Nigeria’s Imo state following a raid.

Cops have also searched the suspect’s residence and recovered additional evidence, Imo police spokesperson Henry Okoye said on Monday, without providing further details.

Officers are now attempting to track down the suspect who has now been declared wanted.

In a statement, Okoye said: ‘A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected.

‘At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

Some might ask, if you were dying, wouldn’t you do anything you could to save yourself? I hope to God I would not. By purchasing an organ on the black market, whether from China, Nigeria, or elsewhere, you become complicit in a chain of events usually culminating in murder or the exploitation of destitute people so desperate they are willing to sell a kidney. (This is not the same as altruistic living kidney donations.) Talk about a stain on one’s soul.

What to Do About These Horrors?

We can’t refuse to treat such exploiters with immune-suppressing medications because that would be akin to a death penalty. But we should shun them. And, in addition to imprisoning the operators of these criminal conspiracies, we should pass laws explicitly making it a crime to purchase organs from overseas — just as we do the purchasing of organs that affects interstate commerce, or traveling to other countries to sexually exploit children.

Cross-posted at National Review.

Wesley J. Smith

Chair and Senior Fellow, Center on Human Exceptionalism
Wesley J. Smith is Chair and Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism. Wesley is a contributor to National Review and is the author of 14 books, in recent years focusing on human dignity, liberty, and equality. Wesley has been recognized as one of America’s premier public intellectuals on bioethics by National Journal and has been honored by the Human Life Foundation as a “Great Defender of Life” for his work against suicide and euthanasia. Wesley’s most recent book is Culture of Death: The Age of “Do Harm” Medicine, a warning about the dangers to patients of the modern bioethics movement.
