Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

SecretaryPompeoparticipatesinMediainterviewinNYC475
Photo credit: U.S. Department of State from United States, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Did Brian Kilmeade Actually Say That?

Wesley J. Smith
September 14, 2025
Ethics, Medicine
2
Categories
Ethics
Medicine
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Homelessness is a crisis in our major cities. But we have to always remember that people who are homeless have equal intrinsic dignity as all other human beings.

That is why I was appalled that — in a recent discussion about the atrocious murder of Iryna Zarutska by a mentally ill homeless man — Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade said that if the mentally ill homeless don’t accept hospitalization, they should be, well, killed.

Yes. He actually said that.

When Kilmeade’s co-host Lawrence Jones said that the homeless should either accept help “or be locked up in jail,” Kilmeade replied, “Or involuntary lethal injection, or something. You just kill ’em.” The hosts then went on to talk North Carolina politics around this issue.

I know we live in volatile and emotional times. And I do think that we talk too much about what we owe the homeless and not enough about what they owe us and themselves, including participating in remediating their own plight, if they’re able.

But Kilmeade is not a would-be TikTok influencer. He is a major personality on the country’s most watched cable news channel. Given the violence we have witnessed in recent days, such a reckless statement about murdering homeless people is utterly unacceptable.

Kilmeade — and Fox — should apologize. And perhaps he should work to keep his emotions in check while broadcasting. With great influence comes equal responsibility.

UPDATE: Kilmeade has since given a terse apology for his comments. You can watch here:

Cross-posted at National Review.

© Discovery Institute