On the Murder of Charlie Kirk

Steven J. Buri
September 10, 2025
On behalf of Discovery Institute, I join others in condemning political violence and in mourning the murder of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point, USA. There can be no place for this kind of hostility in the public discourse of our nation. 

Charlie Kirk was in many ways the voice of a new generation of conservatives, especially those coming of age in Gen Z. He was a champion of free speech, of conservative ideas, and of traditional values. And he courageously defended them in public forums and on college campuses here in the United States, and around the world. He was a force of nature. In just over a decade, his organization grew from a startup to one that reached nearly every college campus in the country. Collaboration with other conservative organizations, including ours, was also a strength and will remain a part of his legacy. His voice sparked a movement and that movement will surely continue beyond this tragedy.

Charlie was also a man of deep personal faith whose Christian testimony was front and center in most, if not all, of his speeches. We ask you to join us in praying for a peace that passes understanding for his wife, his two young children, his colleagues at TPUSA, and for all who knew and loved him.

