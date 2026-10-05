Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
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Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
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Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

Plato
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Dr. Egnor: The “Platonic Turn” in Science

David Klinghoffer
October 5, 2026
Medicine, Neuroscience & Mind, Philosophy
2
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Medicine
Neuroscience & Mind
Philosophy
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The latest episode of Secrets of the Human Body identifies what might be the body’s most profound secret: that there is a “disconnect” between a physical organ of the body — the brain — and the “immortal mind,” the human spirit, that transcends it. Neurosurgeon Michael Egnor, co-author with Denyse O’Leary of The Immortal Mind, considers near-death experiences among other startling phenomena in his field that point to this immaterial reality.

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Dr. Egnor concludes dramatically by noting that the recognition of that reality extends increasingly across scientific disciplines. In biology, Dr. Richard Sternberg speaks of the “immaterial genome,” described in my book about his thinking, Plato’s Revenge. Egnor draws a parallel conclusion:

I think there is what some people might call a Platonic turn happening in science. Plato argued that the most fundamental real things that exist are ideas more than physical things. And physical things are instantiations, imperfect instantiations, of these perfect ideas.

There is a movement, I think, in science, some of it subtle, some of it overt. Discipline after discipline in science is moving out of this mold of purely materialistic thinking and beginning to look at the information content in living things. Beginning to look at conceptual reality in the quantum world and cosmology, and beginning to look at neuroscience with an understanding of the immaterial aspects of the human intellect and will.

That “Platonic turn” could be the most significant, revolutionary thing going on in science at the moment.

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