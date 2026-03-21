Rob Stadler on the “Low Confidence” Science of Darwinism

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson concludes his conversation with medical engineer and scientist Rob Stadler about the divide between high-confidence and low-confidence science. Stadler explains how to apply a set of rigorous criteria to the claims of neo-Darwinism to better evaluate its explanatory power. He argues that many cornerstone proofs for evolution, such as homology and the fossil record, actually represent low-confidence science. Rather than providing direct, repeatable evidence of a causal event, these claims often rely on circular reasoning and unproven assumptions that extrapolate far beyond the actual data available.

Stadler highlights three high-confidence laboratory studies that put the mechanisms of evolution to the test, revealing its stark biological limitations. Across experiments involving bacteria and yeast, researchers found that while evolution can occasionally fix a single point mutation, it consistently fails to bridge even a two-mutation gap — even when provided with billions of organisms and thousands of generations. These sobering results suggest that the evolutionary process is highly constrained. That means it often favors the breaking or deleting of genes for short-term survival instead of the innovative construction of the complex biochemical pathways often taught in textbooks.

The takeaway? We shouldn’t be so quick to credit neo-Darwinism with the origin and development of life if it’s clear that the mechanism struggles to cause anything but negligible, low-level change in organisms.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Check out Part 1 in a separate episode!

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