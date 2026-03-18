Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Meyer-TSOE
Photo source: The Story of Everything.
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A Goldilocks Universe, Designed for Us: New Film in Theaters on April 30

Science & Culture
March 18, 2026
Faith & Science, Fine-tuning, Physics
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Categories
Faith & Science
Fine-tuning
Physics
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We don’t have to be satisfied with subjective, evidence-free faith in a Creator. Or urge others to do so. Science at the highest level now provides objective evidence that a Creator exists.

In the new documentary from director Eric Esau, The Story of Everything, a diverse group of scientists and scholars show how two stories about the “cosmic phenomenon” of life are being told in our culture. This important film, sharing with us three profound scientific discoveries, will be in theaters nationally from April 30 to May 6. Tickets are on sale now here.

Early scientists saw the matter clearly. “This most beautiful system of the sun, planets, and comets,” wrote Sir Isaac Newton, “could only proceed from the council and dominion of an intelligent and powerful Being.”

An Early Anticipation of Design

His was an early anticipation of the theory of intelligent design, and more specifically of an important piece of the scientific evidence for a Creator: the extraordinary fine-tuning of all the physical parameters of our universe to make possible the existence of life.

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No scientists today, whether atheists or religious believers, fail to recognize that fine-tuning. Life, agreed English astronomer Sir Fred Hoyle, is a “cosmic phenomenon,” meaning that the cosmos appears to have had us in mind. He added that the “question then is what is one is to do about it.”

One story before us points to fictional constructs like the multiverse and so-called “simulation theory.” These are desperate attempts to explain away the evidence of a universe finely tuned, with its physical laws and constants, at the beginning and ever after.

The other story recognizes the exquisitely tuned parameters as objective, scientific evidence of a purposeful designer. That is what many of us would call God.

The “Nearly Perfect” Order

In the film, scientists at Oxford University, Tulane University, UC San Diego, the University of Pittsburgh, and other institutions tell why the “nearly perfect” order at the Big Bang, and the startlingly life-friendly order of our own galaxy, amount to a “Goldilocks” environment. It was designed for us, says philosopher of science Stephen Meyer, New York Times bestselling author of Return of the God Hypothesis, where everything is “just right.”

Hoyle, beginning as an unbeliever, realized something much deeper than his earlier skepticism: “A common-sense interpretation of the facts,” he said, “suggests that a super-intellect has monkeyed with physics, as well as with chemistry and biology, and that there are no blind forces worth speaking about in nature.”

Accessible but deeply informed, The Story of Everything is based on Dr. Meyer’s book. It beautifully sets out those facts, and the evidence behind that “commonsense interpretation.” As philosopher Timothy McGrew puts it, we live in a universe “bearing everywhere the fingerprints of its Creator.”

Share the wonder of this with friends and family, and find inspiration from it yourself.

© Discovery Institute