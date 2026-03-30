Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

Jefferson
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Latest

In the Year of the Declaration’s 250th, Condemning Slavery in the Name of a “Vibe”?

David Klinghoffer
March 30, 2026
Intelligent Design, Political Science
2
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Intelligent Design
Political Science
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The Declaration of Independence, says a new video from Discovery Institute, “declares that all human beings are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights. The Declaration’s words have inspired generations of Americans and millions around the globe. What many people may not realize is just how much the Declaration is based on an intelligent design view of the universe.” That in the briefest form is the message of John West’s new book, Endowed by Our Creator: The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America’s Soul.

The Declaration “inspired generations of Americans,” but I’m less certain about the current youthful generation. How urgent the book’s message is was brought home to me over the weekend in a conversation with a bright young man. I was glad he knew that the Declaration’s 250th anniversary is coming up, but less glad that he is not in synch with the document’s key premise: that our rights come to us from a Creator. He cast them instead as “iterations” — meaning, I think, products of some kind of social evolution — and reflecting an overall “vibe.” The vibe, if I understood correctly, includes iterations favoring life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

I asked, “So we’re supposed to condemn slavery in the name of a vibe?” I did not press for an answer.

Certainly in the eyes of the young, the American creed, reflected in the Declaration of Independence, requires a more secure support than that. The persuasive argument of Dr. West’s book is that it has such a support, as the nation’s Founders were well aware, in a long tradition of natural theology. That is another name for scientific evidence of intelligent design. Watch:

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