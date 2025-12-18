Michigan State University professor of philosophy Robert Pennock testified during the Dover trial as an expert witness in support of the plaintiffs who sought to ban the teaching of intelligent design. He recently wrote a triumphalist article in the journal American Scientist linking the 100th anniversary of the Scopes trial and the 20th anniversary of the Kitzmiller v. Dover ruling.1 Unfortunately, Pennock’s article omits key facts about both.
Crucial Omissions of Scopes Trial History
On the Scopes trial, Pennock neglects to mention that the view of human evolution taught in Hunter’s A Civic Biology, the textbook that was the focus of the trial, argued for a form of evolution-based scientific racism. Reflecting repugnant evolutionary racist views common in that era, the textbook stated that “the Ethiopian or negro type” was at the bottom, and “the Caucasians, represented by the civilized white inhabitants of Europe and America” were “the highest type of all.” Moreover, the textbook depicted the poor, the sick, and the disabled as “parasites,” claiming that “if such people were lower animals, we would probably kill them off to prevent them from spreading.”2 Of course we’re sure that Pennock (and virtually all other readers today) would condemn these racist and eugenic views that were taught as “evolution” and “scientific” at that time.3 But it’s unfortunate that Pennock ignores this sordid aspect of the history of the Scopes trial, which should not be forgotten.
Conflating Intelligent Design with Creationism
When it comes to intelligent design (ID), Pennock misleadingly charges that the “fundamental beliefs” of “ID creationists” are “continuous with those of creation-science” — despite the fact that he elsewhere acknowledges that many ID proponents (including these authors) accept an old earth. We would add that some ID proponents, like Michael Denton, are not even traditional theists, and other leading ID proponents, such as Michael Behe, accept common descent. All ID proponents accept that Darwinian mechanisms are real, though they dispute overblown macro-evolutionary claims about the creative power of mutation-selection; Behe for example proposes that standard evolutionary mechanisms might explain diversification below the family level.4 Even Eugenie Scott notes, “most ID proponents do not embrace a Young Earth, Flood Geology, and sudden creation tenets associated with YEC [Young Earth Creationism].”5 Thus Pennock’s longstanding and persistent use of the misleading term “ID creationists” and his insinuation that ID proponents would want to “build God into their technology in a substantive way” come across as smears intended to misinform readers.
Twisting the History of the Pandas Textbook
On the Dover case, Pennock claims the court specifically “ruled” that ID is “creationism relabeled,” even though that phrase appears nowhere in the decision. While it’s true that the Dover judge did rule that ID is creationism, Pennock’s (and the judge’s) basis for this claim is flawed.
Pennock implies that “intelligent design” was invented in response to the 1987 Edwards v. Aguillard Supreme Court ruling, even though pre-Edwards drafts of the Pandas textbook at stake in the case used the term “intelligent design.”6 The Edwards ruling found that creationism was unconstitutional because it referred to a “supernatural creator,” and Pennock claims that ID requires “supernatural creation.” Yet he again ignores that pre-publication drafts of Pandas said the opposite. As John West notes, “Pandas carefully distinguishes between ‘supernatural’ causes and ‘intelligent’ causes, for intelligent causes are amenable to scientific investigation, whereas it is impossible to detect whether a cause is ‘supernatural.’”7 One pre-publication draft of Pandas provides a typically clear statement to this effect: “observable instances of information cannot tell us if the intellect behind them is natural or supernatural. This is not a question that science can answer.”8 Such reasoning differs crucially from creationism, which (as the U.S. Supreme Court recognized in Edwards) always appeals to the supernatural. ID does not do this. Thus, even when using language referring to “creationism” or derivative terms, the Pandas textbook differed from classical creationism in fundamental philosophical, scientific, and legally important ways.
If ID is so different from creationism, why did early drafts of Pandas use “creationist” terminology? It’s simple: Early drafts of Pandas were first written in the early 1980s when there was no other widely known terminology available; at that time, “creationism” was not strongly associated with young-earth creationism but carried the more generic sense of “belief in a creator.” It was really the only game in town that stood out as an alternative term to neo-Darwinian evolution. The critic might then ask, “If the Pandas textbook was so different from creationism, then why didn’t the authors choose different terminology?” That’s the point — that’s exactly what they eventually did!
As the Pandas project progressed, the authors increasingly appreciated that what they were doing was distinct from standard creationism, and new terminology was needed to reflect this fact. Pennock gets the reasoning backwards: The later adoption of “intelligent design” terminology in the Pandas textbook was not to mask similarities with creationism, but rather to accurately reflect the ID project’s differences from creationism. And just what are those differences? (A) intelligent design does not require the Bible or argue for a young earth, global flood, or the sudden creation of everything, and (B) biological design arguments limit the conclusions that can be drawn from a scientific investigation, and thus do not tread into debates over “natural” vs. “supernatural.” As the final Pandas textbook said, “All it [ID] implies is that life had an intelligent source.” It is frustrating to see Pennock misrepresent and malign good motives.
Designed to Evolve
On the science side, Pennock cites his own work and Dover testimony about “evolutionary computation” in the Avida program, claiming that it shows “No divine intelligence was needed to engineer these functional designs.” We can’t speak to his claims about the divine, but the Avida genetic algorithm he references precisely shows the need for intelligence to build complexity. Avida uses “mutations” that are pre-programmed and intelligently engineered to yield great leaps in complexity, not blind “slight modifications” that Darwin’s theory requires. As pro-ID computer scientist Winston Ewert put it, Avida was “designed to evolve.”9 Another peer-reviewed scientific paper found that Avida succeeds only because it “makes use of external information sources to assist in the search.”10 This “external information” is coded by an intelligent human into the Avida program to stack the deck and thus achieve a predetermined goal. Further extensive ID-based research into evolutionary algorithms has demonstrated that they invariably smuggle in intelligently programmed “active information.” The ID research community’s work on evolutionary algorithms has all but silenced Pennock’s outdated claims that genetic algorithms somehow demonstrate the grand creative power of Darwinian mechanisms.11 What genetic algorithms actually show is that evolution only works on small, micro-evolutionary scales (as in the refined turbine blade shape and other examples Pennock cites) or when evolution is intelligently designed and guided. It is one thing to use a genetic algorithm to optimize an existing turbine blade shape; quite another to have it evolve an entire jet engine from iron ore.
Pennock’s peculiar comments about the “folly of creationist supernatural engineering” or how “engineers continue to reject supernatural shortcuts” are also misguided — and bizarre — critiques of intelligent design. ID knows nothing about “supernatural shortcuts,” but it does investigate where we can recognize the known effects of intelligent agency in natural systems. Pennock strangely compares teaching intelligent design to the “engineering analogy” of “substituting propellers with prayer wheels,” yet engineers use intelligent design constantly; arguably it’s all they do. The ID research program, which today boasts dozens of research projects and has published over 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers, includes many engineers who recognize that the fruitfulness of applying engineering methods to the study of biology demonstrates that biological systems are intelligently engineered.12
Myths About Science and Religion
Despite Pennock’s repeated mockery of the “supernatural” and his endorsement of Stephen Jay Gould’s view that “religion and science are ‘nonoverlapping magisteria,’” his article fails to note that today’s historians of science broadly concur that the overall relationship between science and religion has been positive and mutually beneficial. Thus, Ronald Numbers explained, “The greatest myth in the history of science and religion holds that they have been in a state of constant conflict,”13 and David Lindberg writes: “There was no warfare between science and the church.”14
Gould’s “NOMA” model of science and religion, which Pennock apparently endorses, tries to pretend that science and religion inhabit completely separate realms. The intent behind the model is to insulate religion from any potential critique by science, but NOMA is an empirically false model that ignores the fact that religion often makes real claims about the world, and science often makes claims about topics relevant to religion (e.g., evolutionary psychology claiming to explain how religion evolved). The idea that science and religion are completely separate is a myth. It is simply not true. Scientists would do well to distance themselves from popular myths (such as the Inherit the Wind movie which so badly misrepresents the historical Scopes trial) that overlook the many positive interactions between science and religion.15 We hope and presume that Pennock would agree with us.
Trying to Win a Debate Without Having One
Finally, when Pennock invokes “methodological naturalism,” this doesn’t prove that ID isn’t science; rather it proves that critics like Pennock cannot answer ID arguments. The theory of intelligent design is based upon our empirically based and observation-driven knowledge of what intelligent agents produce when they act. We can study intelligent agents, understand what types of information they generate, and use scientific methods to reliably recognize the effects of intelligent action to determine when an intelligent agent has been at work in the past. This makes intelligent causation a proper subject for scientific study. Full stop.
Pennock and many of his colleagues seek to take a shortcut in their efforts to reject intelligent design — not by directly addressing the claims of ID, but by imposing a rule called “methodological naturalism.” According to this rule, intelligent causes are a priori excluded from scientific investigation, with no further exploration needed. Methodological naturalism is thus a science stopper that prevents us from investigating when intelligent causation is the best explanation for a given dataset.
There is no reason for Pennock’s rule other than to short-circuit the origins debate so he can rule intelligent design out-of-court without addressing the evidence demonstrating design in nature. In origins investigations, demanding strictly materialistic or naturalistic answers can blind us to what may actually have happened, just as a murder trial outcome may be distorted if the judge tells the jury that they may only consider suicide or accidental death, not homicide, as valid verdicts. ID proponents argue that if science is to seek truth, it should be open to possible intelligent influence in the history of the universe. When Pennock insists otherwise, he imposes the philosophy of naturalism on the scientific pursuit of truth — the opposite of what the open-minded spirit of scientific inquiry is supposed to look like.
Dover Redux
Books and scholarly articles could be — and have been — written detailing the factual and legal errors in the Dover ruling.16 Pennock lauds the ruling, but there’s good reasons why the leading anti-ID legal scholar Jay Wexler wrote that “The part of Kitzmiller that finds ID not to be science is unnecessary, unconvincing, not particularly suited to the judicial role, and even perhaps dangerous both to science and to freedom of religion.”17 ID critics who care about accuracy would do well to distance themselves from Kitzmiller. ID proponents, on the other hand, have a vibrant and active research program which is finding that viewing biological systems as purposely designed opens new vistas for productive scientific research.18
