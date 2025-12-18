Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

classic-american-courtoom-illustration-dramatic-lighting-sto-563933836-stockpack-adobestock
Classic American Courtoom, Illustration, dramatic lighting
Image Credit: Six3_Creative - Adobe Stock
Latest

Science, Not the Law, Will Settle the Debate Over Intelligent Design

Andrew McDiarmid
December 18, 2025
3
Over after Dover. That was the hopeful mantra of many critics of intelligent design (ID) after the Kitzmiller vs. Dover trial in 2005. They were hoping a federal judge could issue a decree from on high that would stop the ID movement cold in its tracks and neo-Darwinism could go back to being unquestioned, unchallenged orthodoxy. But was it over after Dover? Not even close. On a new episode of ID the Future, I mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Dover verdict by beginning a two-part conversation with geologist, legal scholar, and Dover trial expert Dr. Casey Luskin. Luskin takes us back to 2005 to give us his unique perspective on the events that led to the Dover trial, his own personal experiences of the case, and the position the Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture held on the issues at stake. 

Freedom to Build a Scientific Case

For a scientific theory of origins to be properly evaluated, its proponents must be given the freedom to build a scientific case that will allow people to decide for themselves which theory best explains the evidence. At Discovery Institute, our long-standing policy, both before and after the Dover trial, has been to see ID grow and develop as a science. “We’ve always believed that at the end of the day, science is what is going to settle the debate over intelligent design,” says Luskin. “It’s not going to be settled by court rulings or politics or legal stuff. It’s going to be settled by science. And the best way to have ID advance is to allow ID-friendly scientists to be able to do research and develop the scientific case for ID in the academy.”

In a separate episode, Luskin continues the conversation by discussing the outcome of the Dover trial, the short and long-term impact of the trial on the scientific debate, and how the intelligent design movement has flourished in the two decades since. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

  • Want more? Read Traipsing Into Evolution, a concise but comprehensive response to federal Judge John E. Jones’s decision in the Kitzmiller v. Dover case.
  • Video: Watch Casey explain all the reasons ID is not “over after Dover”:

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
