Doug Axe
a-symbolic-visual-of-two-scales-one-side-tipped-heavily-surr-1099314002-stockpack-adobestock
A symbolic visual of two scales, one side tipped heavily, surrounded by stormy clouds and sparks, representing the tension of a fierce debate
Image Credit: Rama - Adobe Stock
Latest

Dembski Has Fun with Evolution’s “Overwhelming Evidence”

David Klinghoffer
November 19, 2025
Evolution, Scientific Freedom, Scientific Reasoning
2
Evolution
Scientific Freedom
Scientific Reasoning
From Richard Dawkins and the like, William Dembski has heard the phrase so many times — the supposedly “overwhelming evidence” for Darwinian evolution — and he has become so wearied by the cliché, that Dembski went out and bought the domain name, “OverwhelmingEvidence.com.” He mentions it with a smile in a wonderful interview with Jacob Vasquez on the Truthful Hope podcast. That made me crack up. He says that “as a good chess player,” examining the available moves, he also purchased “UnderwhelmingEvidence.com.” So if you’re thinking about starting your own website with either name, you are going to have to negotiate it with Dr. Dembski.

The conversation with Vasquez is very personal, and fascinating, as Dembski describes his early cancellation by critics of intelligent design from the “left,” so to speak (my phrase not his), and from the “right.” He notes his current research and writing projects, which are impressive, and concludes with an inspiring thought from the Stoic philosopher Epictetus that “Only the educated are free.” I take that to mean that only knowledge, honestly attained, can free us from blinding bias in our thinking. Dr. Dembski is the co-author most recently, with Winston Ewert, of the 2nd edition of The Design Inference: Eliminating Chance through Small Probabilities. Enjoy:

