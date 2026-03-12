Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Historical Reasoning, Modern Science: A Conversation with Winston Ewert

Andrew McDiarmid
March 12, 2026
The relationship between Christianity and science is much older and richer than you might think. What can we learn about today’s scientific debates by studying that history? On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude a two-part conversation with CSC Senior Fellow, software engineer, and intelligent design researcher Winston Ewert about his new book The Heavens, the Waters, and the Partridge, an exploration of the interaction between Christianity and science before modern science.

This half of the conversation dives into the rich history of how early Christian thinkers engaged with the scientific consensus of their time. By exploring historical case studies such as the supposed immutability of the heavens and the ancient belief that matter is eternally conserved, Ewert shows us how early Christian thinkers often pushed back against prevailing Greek philosophies to uphold biblical doctrines like creation ex nihilo. The examples highlight that the dialogue between faith and science is a centuries-old tradition centered on understanding order, purpose, and the inherent limits of scientific inquiry.

Image source: Inkwell Press.

This segment also examines once-obvious ideas like astrological determinism and spontaneous generation, theories that appeared scientifically sound before the invention of the microscope. Ewert highlights the moral and theological arguments Christians used to challenge these views. He argues that revisiting these ancient scientific debates is a vital lesson in intellectual humility, noting that many settled scientific theories have eventually been overturned as new evidence emerged. With his well researched and accessible book, Ewert wants readers to see that the Christian church has successfully navigated these tensions before and that returning to original sources — both biblical and scientific — remains the best way to gain clarity in today’s debates.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. Enjoy Part 1.

