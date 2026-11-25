Of uncertain coinage, apatheism is more a feeling than an intellectual position about whether or not God exists.

Jonathan M. Parker contributes an excerpt on the word from Other Watchful Dragons: C. S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia and Cross-Cultural Apologetics (Wipf and Stock, 2026):

Philosophers Trevor Hedberg and Jordan Huzarevich echo Rauch’s sentiment: “[Apatheism] is distinct from theism, atheism, and agnosticism. A theist believes that God exists; an atheist believes that God does not exist; an agnostic believes that we cannot know whether God exists; an apatheist believes that we should not care whether God exists (emphasis added).”

Influenced by 9-11, journalist Jonathan Rauch gave apatheism legs in a May 2003 article in The Atlantic, “Let It Be”:

It came to me recently in a blinding vision that I am an apatheist. Well, “blinding vision” may be an overstatement. “Wine-induced haze” might be more strictly accurate. This was after a couple of glasses of Merlot, when someone asked me about my religion. “Atheist,” I was about to say, but I stopped myself. “I used to call myself an atheist,” I said, “and I still don’t believe in God, but the larger truth is that it has been years since I really cared one way or another. I’m” — that was when it hit me — ”an … apatheist!”

Relying on C. S. Lewis (1898–1963), Parker treats the apatheistic point of view as intellectually and ethically deficient:

… the possibility of God as the Greatest Conceivable Being demands the attention of the morally and intellectually sensitive mind. An unwillingness to entertain such questions may suggest that the perceiver’s faculties are not appropriately sensitive or ordered as they should be. For example, a person may have little regard, or even complete disregard, for human life, but this does not diminish the actual value of a human being.

Secular humanist Austin Kline offers a complementary observation:

Apatheism sometimes goes a bit further and asserts that even if it were proven conclusively and without a doubt that some sort of god existed, then the person’s general behavior and life would not change, For that person, the existence of gods is not only irrelevant now but would be irrelevant in the future no matter what sort of evidence or proof is present.

Of course, if the state of the facts makes no difference, apatheism is essentially an anti-intellectual position. Kline comments, “Atheists and theists might look at professed apatheists as being lazy thinkers who don’t want to do the intellectual, philosophical, and emotional analysis to determine what they truly believe.”

In any event, Parker quotes Kyle Beshears as thinking that “our present cultural milieu supports the flourishing of this attitude to faith,” outlining his reasons. It could certainly allow people to escape taking important ideas seriously.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.