In Debate with Meyer, Matt Dillahunty Brandishes His “Surveys”

In last week’s debate with Stephen Meyer on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the one where Richard Dawkins was AWOL, a moment goes by quickly where atheist Matt Dillahunty triumphantly cites unidentified “surveys.” He thinks they make his point for him:

As it stands right now, the consensus of physicists — I’m talking about surveys consulting physicists broadly. And the study that I saw this morning is that 68 percent hold to Big Bang cosmology as a theory that says the universe evolves from a hot dense state that says nothing about whether there was an absolute beginning of time or not. That’s the latest study that I saw.

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You’re trying to tell me that unspecified surveys of unknown physicists, vaguely brandished, somehow bear upon the validity of an inference to intelligent design over atheism? Morgan and Meyer, each taking a sip of water as Dillahunty speaks, seem to suppress a smile at that. What are the surveys, though? For example, the one Dillahunty “saw this morning” with its figure of 68 percent.

Purpose and Mind

I thought that sounded familiar — and yes, unless I’m mistaken, here it is. Who makes a specialty of wielding “surveys” to decide ultimate questions like whether the existence of the universe reflects the purpose and mind of an intelligent designer? That would be Phil Halper, the “science communicator” who debated Meyer on an earlier occasion. Physicist Bruce Gordon addressed some of Halper’s “spurious claims” here over the summer, including the “Big Mysteries Survey” that Halper thinks is “bad news” for intelligent design. Dr. Gordon writes:

This brings us, at long last, to the beginning of the universe. No fewer than 68 percent of respondents agreed that the Big Bang describes the universe’s evolution from a hot dense state rather than implying a beginning of time, a result that Halper vainly tries to wield against cosmological arguments in general. It is difficult to suppress a yawn.

Or to suppress a smile. Gordon goes on:

I agree with the 68 percent, and so does Meyer. None of us think that the hot Big Bang model, taken by itself, says anything about t = 0. The more interesting questions gain their foothold elsewhere. For example, under what conditions does the Borde-Guth-Vilenkin (BGV) theorem show spacetime to be past-incomplete, and are these conditions, in fact, satisfied? What would their satisfaction or failure signify about cosmological origins? These questions are the focus of ongoing research by many, and central to one of my current research projects evaluating the explanatory adequacy of different families of cosmological models. It is, however, worth noting that the surveys asked their respondents nothing about geodesic incompleteness, and a poll that never poses the question can hardly return a verdict on the theorem that answers it. The bottom line is that moving from “the Big Bang model does not itself assert a beginning” to “physics gives no reason to think the universe began” changes the subject between premise and conclusion, and no percentage, however large, could license that inference. What do the surveys actually show, then? No more and no less than a discipline whose foundations are contested, whose standard cosmological model is under genuine strain, and for which no rival theoretical framework has commanded anything close to a consensus. We know this picture. It is not only the one to which Afshordi alluded earlier; it is what our ongoing examination of cosmological origins reveals every day: model choice at the frontier of science is underdetermined by the data and thoroughly shaped by philosophical commitments, whether they are acknowledged or not. Read rightly, the Big Mysteries Survey is not “bad news” for intelligent design research at all. What it constitutes is a candid admission, from 1,600 respondents, that the deepest questions remain open. So let’s keep pressing those questions, and follow the evidence where it leads.

“A Show of Hands”

On the usefulness, or lack of it, of surveys for deciding questions like these:

The very nature of the surveys to which Halper appeals is that they measure what physicists believe. They do not and cannot measure what the evidence actually supports. The fine-tuning argument, developed with care, is a claim about comparative likelihoods. If FT = fine-tuning, T = theism, N = naturalism, and B = our background knowledge, the ratio of the likelihoods P(FT|T·B) over P(FT|N·B) measures the extent to which fine-tuning confirms theism over naturalism, and the numbers show unequivocally that a life-permitting universe is far more probable given theism than it is given naturalism. The truth of this judgment depends on physics and probability theory, not on a show of hands.

I’m no mind reader, and maybe Dillahunty had consulted some other survey that morning, but a “show of hands” is certainly no ground for adjudicating matters of this nature.