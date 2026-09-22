Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Günter Bechly
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Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
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David Coppedge
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Eric Hedin
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Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Stephen C. Meyer
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Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Dr. Egnor: Denying the Mystery of the Mind

David Klinghoffer
September 22, 2026
Medicine, Neuroscience & Mind
2
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Medicine
Neuroscience & Mind
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Materialists who confront the most basic aspect of human existence — that we possess a mind, with powers of intellect and will — are forced into a massive denial of reality. As neuroscientist Michael Egnor explains in a new episode of Secrets of the Human Body, the brain is the organ of certain aspects of our experience. These can be deliberately stimulated by the neuroscientist in open-brain surgery, as has been known since the pioneering work of Wilder Penfield.

What are those brain-based experiences? Dr. Egnor, co-author with Denyse O’Leary of The Immortal Mind, lists movement, sensations, memories, and emotions. What has never been surgically stimulated is either will or abstract thought, not even “simple arithmetic, 1 + 1 = 2.”

That’s because, as the relevant science shows, those take place not in the brain but elsewhere. Evidently not in a physical place at all, as split-brain surgery also indicates. It is all a strong suggestion that humans possess not just a brain but a mind, which is to say, a soul: something that philosophers and theologians have long recognized.

This is a great challenge to pose to anyone you know who thinks the whole of a human being is purely material. The mind can use reason to add 1 and 1 and reach a sum of 2. The brain cannot. Watch:

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