Yes, the lizard brain is an old favorite of pop psychology. For example, did you know that your lizard brain “fuels overthinking and social anxiety”?

The claim that we have a reptilian brain underlying our human one is a staple of undergrad psychology textbooks and pops up in many other venues, probably because it feels just too good to give up.

Feeling Cold-Hearted? Blame Your Lizard Brain

Neuroscientist Paul D. MacLean (1913–2007) developed this theory in the 1960s. His 1990 book The Triune Brain in Evolution posited three successive layers of brain: the reptilian (physiology), the early mammalian (emotion), and the late mammalian (smarts). Carl Sagan popularized the notion with a 1977 book, The Dragons of Eden.

It’s easy to see why people might latch onto the idea of a reptilian brain as an explainer, or an explainaway, for complex topics. But the neuroscience underpinning it is just not that persuasive. A recent article in Science Daily, from Georgia Tech, helps us understand some of the issues. From, “Scientists challenge a 70-year-old ‘lizard brain’ myth”:

Many important choices seem to pit reason against emotion. Popular culture often describes that tension as a contest between two parts of the brain: a newer, more advanced center for rational thought and an ancient “lizard brain” that runs on instinct. But the evolutionary history of the brain appears to be far more complicated than a simple struggle between old and new.

Smarts Versus Feels

Animal brains differ, the researchers found, in how much space is allotted to the neocortex (the “smarts”) and the limbic system (the “feels”), depending on practical needs:

This trade-off may help explain striking differences between real animals. The nine-banded armadillo, which depends heavily on smell, has a very large limbic system. The squirrel monkey, which relies strongly on vision, has a brain dominated by the neocortex. Across the 182 species included in the study, the findings suggest that brain evolution is less about adding progressively newer layers of “logic” and more about shifting space between different wiring systems according to what helps an animal survive.

From the open access paper:

We found that networks optimized for visual, somatosensory, and auditory representations develop ordered spatiotopic maps where units draw information from localized regions of the sensory input. In contrast, networks optimized for olfactory and relational memory representations develop fractured maps with distributed patterns of information convergence.

Animals, it turns out, have widely varying brains that are consistent with what the rest of their bodies need to live. And there is no simple explanation for the complexity of the human brain, possibly the most complex item in the universe.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.