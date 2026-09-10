Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

CuriousLizard167959851
Photo credit: Gerard Stańczak, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Return of the Lizard Brain? It Seems Not

Denyse O’Leary
September 10, 2026
Evolution, Neuroscience & Mind
3
Categories
Evolution
Neuroscience & Mind
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Yes, the lizard brain is an old favorite of pop psychology. For example, did you know that your lizard brain “fuels overthinking and social anxiety”? 

The claim that we have a reptilian brain underlying our human one is a staple of undergrad psychology textbooks and pops up in many other venues, probably because it feels just too good to give up.

Feeling Cold-Hearted? Blame Your Lizard Brain

Neuroscientist Paul D. MacLean (1913–2007) developed this theory in the 1960s. His 1990 book The Triune Brain in Evolution  posited three successive layers of brain: the reptilian (physiology), the early mammalian (emotion), and the late mammalian (smarts). Carl Sagan popularized the notion with a 1977 book, The Dragons of Eden.

It’s easy to see why people might latch onto the idea of a reptilian brain as an explainer, or an explainaway, for complex topics. But the neuroscience underpinning it is just not that persuasive. A recent article in Science Daily, from Georgia Tech, helps us understand some of the issues. From, “Scientists challenge a 70-year-old ‘lizard brain’ myth”:

Many important choices seem to pit reason against emotion. Popular culture often describes that tension as a contest between two parts of the brain: a newer, more advanced center for rational thought and an ancient “lizard brain” that runs on instinct. But the evolutionary history of the brain appears to be far more complicated than a simple struggle between old and new.

Smarts Versus Feels

Animal brains differ, the researchers found, in how much space is allotted to the neocortex (the “smarts”) and the limbic system (the “feels”), depending on practical needs:

This trade-off may help explain striking differences between real animals. The nine-banded armadillo, which depends heavily on smell, has a very large limbic system. The squirrel monkey, which relies strongly on vision, has a brain dominated by the neocortex.

Across the 182 species included in the study, the findings suggest that brain evolution is less about adding progressively newer layers of “logic” and more about shifting space between different wiring systems according to what helps an animal survive.

From the open access paper:

We found that networks optimized for visual, somatosensory, and auditory representations develop ordered spatiotopic maps where units draw information from localized regions of the sensory input. In contrast, networks optimized for olfactory and relational memory representations develop fractured maps with distributed patterns of information convergence.

Animals, it turns out, have widely varying brains that are consistent with what the rest of their bodies need to live. And there is no simple explanation for the complexity of the human brain, possibly the most complex item in the universe.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.

© Discovery Institute