How Modern Physics Reveals Purpose in the Universe

Andrew McDiarmid
September 24, 2025
Scientists agree that our universe is finely tuned for the existence of life. But is the fine-tuning a happy accident or the result of foresight? On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Brian Miller concludes his conversation with Rabbi Elie Feder and Rabbi Aaron Zimmer, hosts of the Physics to God podcast. 

In the conclusion to their discussion, Feder and Zimmer explain why the cosmological constant is one of their favorite examples of fine-tuning. They also share the importance of exploring the teleological causes, or purposes, of natural phenomena. To help listeners grasp the difference between efficient causes and teleological causes, they give the example of a carpenter who builds a table. Is the carpenter the cause of the existence of the table? Or is the idea of the table in the carpenter’s mind the cause? Or both? Using modern physics, say Feder and Zimmer, an objective justification for the purpose of the universe can be made. Enjoy this provocative and illuminating discussion! 

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to Part 1

Dig Deeper

  • Listen to the Physics to God podcast on your favorite podcasting platform or at physicstogod.com.
  • Learn more about Brian Miller and read his latest articles at Discovery.org.

