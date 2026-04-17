Brian Miller: From Physics to Filmmaking

By now you might have heard about The Story of Everything, the new movie based on Dr. Stephen Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis. It’s a cinematic exploration of the cosmos that reveals the hidden hand behind our universe. We’re pretty excited about it, and we want you to be able to share in the excitement too! On this ID the Future, CSC Education and Outreach Director Daniel Reeves chats with physicist Dr. Brian Miller about his participation as a technical advisor and expert in the movie and why the film is such a powerful presentation of the evidence for intelligent design.

A Sobering Thought

The Story of Everything presents three scientific discoveries of just the last century that suggest a mind behind the universe. And while a hundred years might sound like a long time, we’ve found that not enough people are even aware of this evidence. Scientific arguments can take a long time to percolate through the culture, especially when much of the scientific establishment and traditional media push a narrative aligned with scientific materialism. We can’t assume that our friends, family, colleagues, neighbors, teachers, pastors, and leaders have even heard about the evidence for intelligent design, let alone had a chance to consider it.

That’s a sobering thought, but it also means we have an awesome opportunity to share the evidence with them. Sure, you can give them a copy of Stephen Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis, but sadly, not everyone will sit down to a book these days. The Story of Everything, then, is a great way to share and introduce some of the key evidence for intelligent design with others. Let’s not miss the opportunity! Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

Watch the trailer and get tickets to see The Story of Everything at the movie’s website!

Interested in taking a group or buying out a theater? See here for details!

Watch our interview with filmmaker Eric Esau, the director of The Story of Everything.