Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

TSOE
Image credit: Fathom Entertainment.
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Brian Miller: From Physics to Filmmaking

Andrew McDiarmid
April 17, 2026
Intelligent Design, Physics, Scientific Reasoning
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Intelligent Design
Physics
Scientific Reasoning
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By now you might have heard about The Story of Everything, the new movie based on Dr. Stephen Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis. It’s a cinematic exploration of the cosmos that reveals the hidden hand behind our universe. We’re pretty excited about it, and we want you to be able to share in the excitement too! On this ID the Future, CSC Education and Outreach Director Daniel Reeves chats with physicist Dr. Brian Miller about his participation as a technical advisor and expert in the movie and why the film is such a powerful presentation of the evidence for intelligent design. 

A Sobering Thought

The Story of Everything presents three scientific discoveries of just the last century that suggest a mind behind the universe. And while a hundred years might sound like a long time, we’ve found that not enough people are even aware of this evidence. Scientific arguments can take a long time to percolate through the culture, especially when much of the scientific establishment and traditional media push a narrative aligned with scientific materialism. We can’t assume that our friends, family, colleagues, neighbors, teachers, pastors, and leaders have even heard about the evidence for intelligent design, let alone had a chance to consider it.

That’s a sobering thought, but it also means we have an awesome opportunity to share the evidence with them. Sure, you can give them a copy of Stephen Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis, but sadly, not everyone will sit down to a book these days. The Story of Everything, then, is a great way to share and introduce some of the key evidence for intelligent design with others. Let’s not miss the opportunity! Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

  • Watch the trailer and get tickets to see The Story of Everything at the movie’s website!
  • Interested in taking a group or buying out a theater? See here for details!
  • Watch our interview with filmmaker Eric Esau, the director of The Story of Everything.

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