How Rare Is Earth? Ask Intelligent Design

Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
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Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

Nancy-Roman
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Latest

How Rare Is Earth? Ask Intelligent Design

Andrew McDiarmid
October 15, 2026
Astronomy, Planetology
2
Categories
Astronomy
Planetology
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How rare is Planet Earth in the vastness of the cosmos? Will we find other planets in space that could possibly harbor life? A new space telescope has just been launched that may help us with answers to those questions. On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude a two-part conversation with physicist Dr. Bijan Nemati about his work on the Nancy Roman Space Telescope (pictured at the top after launch). In this segment, we dive deeper into what constitutes a habitable planet, how Roman will team up with the James Webb Space Telescope to discover hidden worlds, and how intelligent design can inform our expectations and interpretations of data sent back from Roman.

Will Roman help us find other habitable worlds elsewhere in our galaxy? Absolutely, although as Dr. Nemati emphasizes, finding a planet capable of harboring life is very different from actually finding life. An exoplanet in the habitable zone, where liquid water can exist, is only the beginning. True habitability demands much more, including active tectonics, a protective magnetosphere, a stabilized axial tilt, an appropriate oxygen-nitrogen atmosphere, and even the right planetary neighbors. 

Dr. Nemati also explains why an intelligent design framework is especially useful in the search for habitable worlds. An ID perspective shapes expectations, refines definitions of habitability, and drives the demand for maximum instrument sensitivity. Nemati sees ID as a conceptual driver that motivates him to design better, higher-sensitivity instruments and experiments to produce more thorough investigations of the cosmos.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to or watch Part 1! 

Dig Deeper

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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