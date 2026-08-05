All the Ways to See The Story of Everything

Since the consequential documentary The Story of Everything was in theaters and then came online in streaming formats, we’ve had lots of questions, including from overseas, about how to see it. The options have grown to the point that it’s hard to imagine there’s anyone with Internet access who can’t find it.

Look for all the options here — including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Fandango, and Apple. You can get it on Blu-ray and DVD. You can see it with a church or school group. And look here, too, for all the free resources from Science and Culture Today and ID the Future that further explain the film’s message of a meaningful cosmos, revealed through the best science, based on Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis.