How Intelligent Design Enriches Space Exploration

A new space telescope was recently launched by NASA. What will it look for? Why do we need another telescope exploring the heavens? And how does an intelligent design perspective enrich both the expectations and interpretations of the telescope’s findings? Today on a new episode of ID the Future, I am delighted to begin a two-part conversation with physicist Dr. Bijan Nemati about his work on the Nancy Roman Space Telescope (pictured at the top). He’ll also help us understand the goals of the new observatory and how it will contribute to humanity’s understanding of the cosmos.

Nemati spent over a decade helping to develop the Roman space telescope, specifically focusing on its advanced coronagraph instrument, a crucial component of the telescope which effectively blocks blinding starlight to directly capture images of distant exoplanets. Here, Nemati explains the importance and function of the coronagraph. He also discusses how Roman will work alongside the James Webb Space Telescope to make our exploration of the cosmos deeper and richer.

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Dr. Nemati explains why an intelligent design perspective can enrich scientific inquiry. When framing scientific questions, an ID perspective encourages researchers to build highly efficient, statistically robust instruments to eliminate chance explanations more thoroughly. ID can also help us interpret data too. Nemati explains how ID provides a foundational framework to evaluate whether observations align with expectations for a given theory of origins.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look out for Part 2 next!

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