How Intelligent Design Enriches Space Exploration

Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
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Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

RomanStill2
Photo: Nancy Roman Space Telescope, by NASA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

How Intelligent Design Enriches Space Exploration

Andrew McDiarmid
October 14, 2026
Astronomy, Intelligent Design, Planetology
3
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Astronomy
Intelligent Design
Planetology
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A new space telescope was recently launched by NASA. What will it look for? Why do we need another telescope exploring the heavens? And how does an intelligent design perspective enrich both the expectations and interpretations of the telescope’s findings? Today on a new episode of ID the Future, I am delighted to begin a two-part conversation with physicist Dr. Bijan Nemati about his work on the Nancy Roman Space Telescope (pictured at the top). He’ll also help us understand the goals of the new observatory and how it will contribute to humanity’s understanding of the cosmos.

Nemati spent over a decade helping to develop the Roman space telescope, specifically focusing on its advanced coronagraph instrument, a crucial component of the telescope which effectively blocks blinding starlight to directly capture images of distant exoplanets. Here, Nemati explains the importance and function of the coronagraph. He also discusses how Roman will work alongside the James Webb Space Telescope to make our exploration of the cosmos deeper and richer.

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Dr. Nemati explains why an intelligent design perspective can enrich scientific inquiry. When framing scientific questions, an ID perspective encourages researchers to build highly efficient, statistically robust instruments to eliminate chance explanations more thoroughly. ID can also help us interpret data too. Nemati explains how ID provides a foundational framework to evaluate whether observations align with expectations for a given theory of origins.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look out for Part 2 next!

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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