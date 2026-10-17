Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Günter Bechly
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David Berlinski
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Michael Egnor
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Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
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Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
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Walter Myers III
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Jonathan Witt

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The Remarkable Life-Friendly Properties of Sunlight and Water

Andrew McDiarmid
October 17, 2026
Chemistry, Fine-tuning, Intelligent Design
2
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Chemistry
Fine-tuning
Intelligent Design
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If the sun didn’t power the photosynthesis of green plants, we wouldn’t be breathing right now. And without the finely tuned properties of water, Earth would be a frozen, lifeless wasteland. Coincidence? Or is something else at work? On a classic episode of ID the Future, I continue a series with Dr. Jonathan McLatchie unpacking the many features of our planet and the cosmos that allow for advanced life like ours to exist. Here, the discussion turns to the life-friendly properties of sunlight and water.

First, Dr. McLatchie gives us a chemistry class refresher by reviewing how plants produce oxygen through the process of photosynthesis. He explains why all photochemistry on Earth depends on a tiny fraction of the electromagnetic spectrum. Just how tiny is this fraction of light crucial to our survival? “The right light,” says McLatchie, would be like the thickness of “a few playing cards in a stack stretching beyond the galaxy of Andromeda, a fraction so small as to be beyond ordinary human comprehension.” 

The conversation then turns to the other star of the show: water. McLatchie breaks down several properties of water that make it unique among known compounds, including its density in solid form, its transparency to light, its viscosity, and even its unique ability to transport itself to land through the hydrological cycle.

Some are still happy to put these life-friendly coincidences down to chance. But on the scales of evidence, Darwinism is getting lighter and lighter opposite the mounting scientific evidence in support of intelligent design. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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