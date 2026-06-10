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We Have Liftoff: Genius Engineering Solutions in Muscle

Andrew McDiarmid
June 9, 2026
Biology, Intelligent Design
2
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Biology
Intelligent Design
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Every movement you make — walking across a room, lifting a cup of coffee, even blinking your eyes — depends on trillions of microscopic molecular machines working in remarkable coordination. On a new episode of ID the Future, I begin exploring the hidden machinery of muscle with Dr. Robert Waltzer, professor of biology at Belhaven University and longtime researcher and lecturer on intelligent design.

First, Dr. Waltzer takes us right to the microscopic heart of muscle: tiny units called sarcomeres, the actual engines of muscle movement. Within these units, trillions of tiny molecular motors called myosin work in unison to pull on filaments called actin. While a single motor generates only a minute amount of force, the collective effort of these many trillions of proteins allows the body to perform the actions we know and love like walking or lifting heavy objects. 

But the very act of generating force creates a formidable engineering challenge: the massive physical stress can bend, shift, and damage the muscle’s delicate molecular components. How is this problem solved? Muscles possess an incredible, real-time repair system that replaces worn-out molecules and fixes damage even while the muscle is actively contracting. This continuous balance between destruction and reconstruction ensures the tissue does not quickly degrade under the strain of its own power. Waltzer argues that this integration of movement, stabilization, and proactive repair is a “genius level solution” to the problem of providing movement and strength to human beings and other organisms in the living world.

Download the podcast, watch it, or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look out for Part 2 next!

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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