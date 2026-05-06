Because of the amazing and warm response to the documentary from media, podcasts, and filmgoers, it’s good to report that The Story of Everything is being held over nationally in theaters. Here in the Seattle area, the Fathom Entertainment website has it remaining until May 14, but elsewhere it looks like it will be in theaters through May 17. You can look here and enter your zip code to find out where you can see it.

Photo source: Fathom Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Story had a beautiful Washington, DC, premiere at the Museum of the Bible last night followed by a great Q&A with participants (left to right) host Hugh Hewitt, director Eric Esau, Dr. Stephen Meyer, Dr. Jay Richards, and producer Brian Bird.

The Rotten Tomatoes site is giving it a 95 percent approval rating on the Popcornmeter, by the way. Do be sure to see it on the big screen while you have the opportunity. It’s made for that kind of cinematic experience.