Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

IMG8468
Photo source: Fathom Entertainment.
Latest

Story of Everything Is Held Over in Theaters, and Gets Fabulous Washington, DC, Premiere

Science & Culture
May 5, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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Because of the amazing and warm response to the documentary from media, podcasts, and filmgoers, it’s good to report that The Story of Everything is being held over nationally in theaters. Here in the Seattle area, the Fathom Entertainment website has it remaining until May 14, but elsewhere it looks like it will be in theaters through May 17. You can look here and enter your zip code to find out where you can see it.

Photo source: Fathom Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Story had a beautiful Washington, DC, premiere at the Museum of the Bible last night followed by a great Q&A with participants (left to right) host Hugh Hewitt, director Eric Esau, Dr. Stephen Meyer, Dr. Jay Richards, and producer Brian Bird.

The Rotten Tomatoes site is giving it a 95 percent approval rating on the Popcornmeter, by the way. Do be sure to see it on the big screen while you have the opportunity. It’s made for that kind of cinematic experience.

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