Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Photo: Shabbos Kestenbaum, via PragerU (screenshot).
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Meyer, Kestenbaum: An Interfaith Conversation

David Klinghoffer
May 5, 2026
Faith & Science, Scientific Reasoning
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Faith & Science
Scientific Reasoning
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I really appreciated another conversation that Stephen Meyer had with PragerU’s Shabbos Kestenbaum, mostly about the new theatrical documentary The Story of Everything, but taking some pretty wide-ranging, including interfaith, turns beyond that. Kestenbaum hosts the Theological podcast. He asks about religious belief and its relationship to scientific reasoning, for Meyer’s response to a disagreement between medieval rabbinic sages (Maimonides and Nachmanides), about the theology of nature, about Biblical historicity, and more.

At one point Kestenbaum recounts an observation about personalities in the Bible who fall asleep and wake up. Scripture is careful in each case to note both — the falling asleep and the waking up — except in one case, that of Adam, whose waking up from his slumber is skipped over. I’d never thought of that. What’s the reason for it?

Kestenbaum turns directly from that to a question about why The Story of Everything, while tackling other approaches to the mystery of existence, skips over simulation theory. Or rather, skips over it with a joke by David Berlinski. It took me a few moments to understand that interesting transition! But it’s a good question, and Meyer addresses it in detail. Watch:

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