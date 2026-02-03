An Evening with Michael Egnor at Cornell

I have been blessed to hear Michael Egnor speak several times, beginning with his talk at the opening of the Walter Bradley Center on Natural and Artificial Intelligence in 2018 in Seattle. Prior to this year, I believe I had heard him speak four or five other times in person, apart from watching his online appearances after the publication of his book, written with Denyse O’Leary, The Immortal Mind.

So, why travel to Ithaca, New York, with all the snow and ice in both New York and here in Texas, to hear him yet another time? The reason was the setting for this talk. Dr. Egnor had been invited to speak by the Cornell University chapter of Heterodox Academy. The chapter is sponsored by Randy Wayne, a Cornell biology professor and supporter of intelligent design. Randy had already been able to bring James Tour and Michael Behe to speak and has plans for more ID scientists to do so in the future.

A Seemingly Lost Tradition

Find a link to a video recording of the event here. As with all its other chapters, the goal of Heterodox Academy is to restore the seemingly lost tradition of universities fostering open, civil dialogue on topics that, depending on the world views of those involved, can create strong opinions. Prior to the evening with Dr. Egnor, Professor Wayne had given me permission to share this comment: “I am very happy about scientists associated with Discovery Institute coming to Cornell so we can combine at an Ivy League university evidence for immaterial causes, which are not studied and taught at Cornell, with the evidence for material causes, which are exclusively studied and taught at Cornell, in order to pursue the whole truth in a scientific way.”

So, as I knew there would be a Q&A afterward, that was what really intrigued me. There were about 35 to 40 in attendance including both students and faculty at Cornell. Compared with Dr. Egnor’s previous presentations, there were some differences and new ideas in this one.

With Civility and Grace

The talk alone was worth coming to hear, but the Q&A truly did not disappoint. Many of those in the audience had questions and they were open about their materialist world view. In keeping with the vision of Heterodox Academy, Dr. Egnor handled their challenges with civility and grace. More than that, he continued to reference the scientific research at the foundation of his talk and repeatedly challenged his questioners. Egnor asked if they had any evidence contrary to what he had presented, and he sincerely requested that they get in contact with him if they ever did find such evidence. “I’ll give you my cell phone number,” he offered. “Call me.”

The talk itself provides the basis for the Q&A so it is worth listening to. But for a real treat, don’t miss the exchange afterward. In my opinion, it is golden.