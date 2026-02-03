Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Egnor-Cornell
Photo: Michel Egnor, by Heterodox Academy (screenshot).
Latest

An Evening with Michael Egnor at Cornell

Tom Winkler
February 3, 2026
Biology, Medicine, Neuroscience & Mind
3
Categories
Biology
Medicine
Neuroscience & Mind
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

I have been blessed to hear Michael Egnor speak several times, beginning with his talk at the opening of the Walter Bradley Center on Natural and Artificial Intelligence in 2018 in Seattle. Prior to this year, I believe I had heard him speak four or five other times in person, apart from watching his online appearances after the publication of his book, written with Denyse O’Leary, The Immortal Mind.

So, why travel to Ithaca, New York, with all the snow and ice in both New York and here in Texas, to hear him yet another time? The reason was the setting for this talk. Dr. Egnor had been invited to speak by the Cornell University chapter of Heterodox Academy. The chapter is sponsored by Randy Wayne, a Cornell biology professor and supporter of intelligent design. Randy had already been able to bring James Tour and Michael Behe to speak and has plans for more ID scientists to do so in the future.

A Seemingly Lost Tradition

Find a link to a video recording of the event here. As with all its other chapters, the goal of Heterodox Academy is to restore the seemingly lost tradition of universities fostering open, civil dialogue on topics that, depending on the world views of those involved, can create strong opinions. Prior to the evening with Dr. Egnor, Professor Wayne had given me permission to share this comment: “I am very happy about scientists associated with Discovery Institute coming to Cornell so we can combine at an Ivy League university evidence for immaterial causes, which are not studied and taught at Cornell, with the evidence for material causes, which are exclusively studied and taught at Cornell, in order to pursue the whole truth in a scientific way.”

So, as I knew there would be a Q&A afterward, that was what really intrigued me. There were about 35 to 40 in attendance including both students and faculty at Cornell. Compared with Dr. Egnor’s previous presentations, there were some differences and new ideas in this one. 

With Civility and Grace

The talk alone was worth coming to hear, but the Q&A truly did not disappoint. Many of those in the audience had questions and they were open about their materialist world view. In keeping with the vision of Heterodox Academy, Dr. Egnor handled their challenges with civility and grace. More than that, he continued to reference the scientific research at the foundation of his talk and repeatedly challenged his questioners. Egnor asked if they had any evidence contrary to what he had presented, and he sincerely requested that they get in contact with him if they ever did find such evidence. “I’ll give you my cell phone number,” he offered. “Call me.”

The talk itself provides the basis for the Q&A so it is worth listening to. But for a real treat, don’t miss the exchange afterward. In my opinion, it is golden.

© Discovery Institute