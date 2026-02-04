Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

3d-render-of-abstract-face-in-digital-cyberspace-with-a-lot-389631142-stockpack-adobestock
3d render of abstract face in digital cyberspace with a lot of particles around. Technology concept of facial recognition.
Image Credit: Alexey Brin - Adobe Stock
Latest

In Spain, a Transplant Case Gives Heebie-Jeebies

Wesley J. Smith
February 3, 2026
Bioethics, Medicine
3
Categories
Bioethics
Medicine
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Euthanasia conjoined with organ harvesting just took a particularly disturbing turn in Spain, where a woman was euthanized and then had part of her face transplanted. From the Catalan News story:

Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona has performed the world’s first face transplant with a donor who passed away from euthanasia.

Around 100 medical professionals took part in the partial face transplant, a highly complex operation using neurovascular microsurgery techniques that lasted about 24 hours.

In presenting the milestone procedure, the healthcare director, Maria José Abadías, highlighted the “extraordinary generosity of the donor,” ​the “collective effort” behind the operation and the “pride” of all workers who took part in it.

Don’t Get Me Wrong

There is no inherent moral distinction between donating one’s face or organs after death. Indeed, I support face transplants as a legitimate medical treatment. The recipient in this case certainly benefited:

After suffering necrosis of facial tissues due to a bacterial infection two years ago, she was forced into intensive care. When she came out, she found that she could not eat or breathe properly, eventually resulting in her receiving the transplant.

“Now my life is starting to get a little better,” she explained. “After four months, I can talk, I can eat, I can drink again.”

So, it isn’t the act of transplanting a face per se that gave me the heebie-jeebies. Rather, this case furthers the ongoing commodification of suicidal people who have been accepted for legalized killing.

Here’s What I Mean

The euthanasia law in Spain, which came into force in June 2021, opened up a new possibility for transplants.

In the case of this transplant, as the donor had received prior authorization, medical workers could do more planning than usual.

The transplant was also the first in the world in which 3D planning could be done on both the donor and the recipient.

Do you see what happened? There were apparently no efforts at suicide prevention to keep the patient in life. From what the story discloses, the primary focus of the medical team became the 3-D planning and preparation for the surgery after the killing. (The story does not disclose her ailment.) I see this as a violation of the dead donor rule because the patient was killed at a particular time and in a specific way to further the donation, not to benefit her condition.

Cross-posted at National Review.

© Discovery Institute