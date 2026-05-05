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Meyer: Who Created God? “That’s an Easy One.”

David Klinghoffer
May 4, 2026
Cosmology, Faith & Science
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Cosmology
Faith & Science
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The Story of Everything, in theaters now, is provoking some good questions for Stephen Meyer, including from PragerU’s Shabbos Kestenbaum on the podcast Theological. As the familiar challenge goes, “Who created God?” “That’s an easy one,” says Dr. Meyer, which earns a laugh.

But actually, it is easy and capable of being answered in just five minutes. Start with the observation that every philosophical system that seeks to understand “everything” must assume some sort of preexisting reality from which all else flows, whether that’s a physical universe or an immaterial mind. The question is which underlying reality better explains the scientific evidence? Says Meyer, one is a “crummy candidate” for the job. Now memorize this for the next time your kids ask. Watch:

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