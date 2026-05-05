PragerU host Shabbos Kestenbaum asks Stephen Meyer some great questions about The Story of Everything, in theaters now. “I can’t recommend it highly enough,” says Kestenbaum. “It’s something to see on the big screen,” Meyer correctly notes. This is not something to wait and see via streaming on a little screen.

One good question from Kestenbaum is what Dr. Meyer thinks he would say to physicist Stephen Hawking now if he had the chance. Meyer alludes to a great irony in Hawking’s story: “Hawking’s own work in every way pointed to a creation event, and he spent a lot of the rest of his life trying to find a way around that. But even his way around that, his development of quantum cosmology, pointed to the need for a prior transcendent mind to explain what we see.” That irony is itself worthy of the theater. Watch: