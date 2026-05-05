Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Stephen_Hawking_at_Kennedy_Space_Center_Shuttle_Landing_Facility_KSC-07pd-0946
Photo credit: Kim Shiflett, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Incoming Irony: Hawking’s “Own Work Pointed to Need for a Transcendent Mind”

David Klinghoffer
May 4, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design, Physics
2
Categories
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Physics
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

PragerU host Shabbos Kestenbaum asks Stephen Meyer some great questions about The Story of Everything, in theaters now. “I can’t recommend it highly enough,” says Kestenbaum. “It’s something to see on the big screen,” Meyer correctly notes. This is not something to wait and see via streaming on a little screen.

One good question from Kestenbaum is what Dr. Meyer thinks he would say to physicist Stephen Hawking now if he had the chance. Meyer alludes to a great irony in Hawking’s story: “Hawking’s own work in every way pointed to a creation event, and he spent a lot of the rest of his life trying to find a way around that. But even his way around that, his development of quantum cosmology, pointed to the need for a prior transcendent mind to explain what we see.” That irony is itself worthy of the theater. Watch:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Is Atheism Losing Steam? Stephen Meyer | The Brief with Shabbos Kestenbaum" directly

© Discovery Institute