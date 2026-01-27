Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Cavendish-Lab
Photo credit: Theos Theory/YouTube (screenshot).
Latest

Watch: Stephen Meyer in Cambridge, at the Doors of the Cavendish Lab

David Klinghoffer
January 27, 2026
Faith & Science, History of Science
2
Categories
Faith & Science
History of Science
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Well, this is the coolest thing I’ve seen all day. Stephen Meyer was in England, and a friend videoed him outside the legendary Cavendish Laboratory at Cambridge University. He describes how the great Scottish Presbyterian physicist James Clerk Maxwell had inscribed on the door, in Latin, the verse from Psalms, “The works of the LORD are great, Sought out of all them that have pleasure therein” (111:2). Meyer calls much of the history of science a “theological project,” with scientists taking just such pleasure seeking to understand the wisdom inscribed in nature. 

It was at the same laboratory where, in 1952-1953, Francis Crick and James Watson would use models to unfold the hidden structure of the DNA molecule, with Crick remarking that “It’s so beautiful, it’s got to be right.” Even these atheist scientists recognized that beauty was a marker that pointed to truth in their field, in which they too could take pleasure. A remarkable little vignette with Dr. Meyer:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Maxwell’s Scriptural Legacy Confronted James Watson (Stephen C. Meyer, PhD)" directly

© Discovery Institute