The new film The Story of Everything is no longer available in movie theaters, but there are now new ways to stream and share this intriguing documentary! I recently caught up with our friend and colleague Dr. Stephen Meyer to ask him a few questions about how The Story of Everything has been received and the exciting new ways people can enjoy the film.
Dr. Meyer points out the film’s critical and commercial success so far, holding a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and ranking 14th all-time for faith-friendly films. Its theatrical run was extended to three weeks following a strong box office performance, tying a record for Fathom-distributed releases. Dr. Meyer says the movie’s primary insight lies in its profound emotional and intellectual impact. He offers some examples, including an instance where a lifelong agnostic physicist experienced a moment of spiritual importance in the movie theater, as well as reports of families engaged in meaningful dialogue after viewing the cinematic presentation of design.