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Stephen C. Meyer
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TSOE
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Latest

Meyer: The Story of Everything, Now Streaming to the World on Amazon Prime

Andrew McDiarmid
June 19, 2026
Cosmology, Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Cosmology
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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The new film The Story of Everything is no longer available in movie theaters, but there are now new ways to stream and share this intriguing documentary! I recently caught up with our friend and colleague Dr. Stephen Meyer to ask him a few questions about how The Story of Everything has been received and the exciting new ways people can enjoy the film.

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Dr. Meyer points out the film’s critical and commercial success so far, holding a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and ranking 14th all-time for faith-friendly films. Its theatrical run was extended to three weeks following a strong box office performance, tying a record for Fathom-distributed releases. Dr. Meyer says the movie’s primary insight lies in its profound emotional and intellectual impact. He offers some examples, including an instance where a lifelong agnostic physicist experienced a moment of spiritual importance in the movie theater, as well as reports of families engaged in meaningful dialogue after viewing the cinematic presentation of design.

Meyer announces here that following its successful theatrical release, the film is now accessible for home streaming on Amazon Prime and is available for group licensing in settings like churches, synagogues, study centers, and other community group spaces. Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here.

Dig Deeper

  • Learn about the movie’s talented cast and crew at thestoryofeverything.film.
  • Dr. Meyer recorded dozens of interviews in support of The Story of Everything. Here’s one standout conversation:

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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