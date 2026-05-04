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Photo source: Theos Theory, via YouTube (screenshot).
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Montañez: Story of Everything Is “Delicious,” Not Like Eating Your Vegetables

David Klinghoffer
May 3, 2026
History of Science, Intelligent Design, Scientific Reasoning
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History of Science
Intelligent Design
Scientific Reasoning
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Computer scientist George D. Montañez hosts the Theos Theory channel on YouTube, which I highly recommend. He’s now watched The Story of Everything, which is in theaters through May 6, and has a wonderful review that’s up now.

I appreciate his way with words. Of the two stories about “everything” that the documentary contrasts, one, he says, represents an “inference to indifference.” That’s a keeper.

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On what distinguishes Story of Everything from other documentaries about science and the history of science:

Watching documentaries and faith-based films can sometimes feel like eating vegetables. You do it because it’s good for you, but you don’t particularly enjoy it. This film on the contrary is delicious. It is delicious visually, sonically, philosophically, spiritually.

The only point I would disagree with there is that the film isn’t faith-based, but science-based. It’s supportive of faith, yes, but not based on it.

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Personally, I would have zero interest in a faith-based movie that preached at me. On the fact that Story of Everything isn’t trying to convert you:

It’s not a lightweight film. I really like the fact that the film isn’t preachy either. So, it presents the stories, it presents the evidence, and it asks you — I would say it dares you — to follow the evidence wherever you think it leads. This film is daring. It asks big questions and it doesn’t preach. It instead invites you to ask yourself, where is this evidence pointing to?

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Science and Culture Today
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. He is the author of seven books including Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome and The Lord Will Gather Me In: My Journey to Jewish Orthodoxy. A former senior editor at National Review, he has contributed to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and other publications. He received an A.B. magna cum laude from Brown University in 1987. Born in Santa Monica, CA, he lives on Mercer Island, WA.
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