Meyer on Mind Pump: Intelligent Design for the Fitness Crowd

With The Story of Everything already here — it’s in theaters nationally through May 6 — Stephen Meyer and the movie he inspired are out there pretty much everywhere in the media at once. Wall Street Journal, Michael Knowles, Dinesh D’Souza, Pints with Aquinas, etc. — and now Mind Pump, a YouTube channel with 567,000 subscribers. Dr. Meyer is talking about multiverse theory and Albert Einstein’s greatest scientific error with a huge “podcast that is dedicated to providing truthful fitness and health information.” There’s evidently quite an interest in that.

The host himself, Sal Di Stefano, has evolved from atheism to theism and is impressively fluent in all the arguments in Return of the God Hypothesis, on which the documentary is based. I love it. Watch: