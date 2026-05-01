Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

MindPump
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Meyer on Mind Pump: Intelligent Design for the Fitness Crowd

David Klinghoffer
April 30, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design, Science Reporting
2
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Science Reporting
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With The Story of Everything already here — it’s in theaters nationally through May 6 — Stephen Meyer and the movie he inspired are out there pretty much everywhere in the media at once. Wall Street Journal, Michael Knowles, Dinesh D’Souza, Pints with Aquinas, etc. — and now Mind Pump, a YouTube channel with 567,000 subscribers. Dr. Meyer is talking about multiverse theory and Albert Einstein’s greatest scientific error with a huge “podcast that is dedicated to providing truthful fitness and health information.” There’s evidently quite an interest in that.

The host himself, Sal Di Stefano, has evolved from atheism to theism and is impressively fluent in all the arguments in Return of the God Hypothesis, on which the documentary is based. I love it. Watch:

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