Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

Meyer
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Dispatch from Dallas: Documentary Premieres Where It All Started

Jonathan Witt
May 1, 2026
Cosmology, Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Categories
Cosmology
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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When New York Times bestseller Stephen Meyer’s 2021 book Return of the God Hypothesis appeared on the scene, there was hope of an eventual documentary that would distill the work’s three scientific arguments for the creator of life and the universe. Last night’s nationwide theatrical premiere of The Story of Everything, now in theaters through May 6, delivered on that hope.

Indeed, it overdelivered.

Photo: Bijan Nemati, Stephen Meyer, and William Dembski, by Chris Morgan.

I had the privilege of attending the Dallas premiere at the historic Angelika Film Center, where the audience was treated to a beautiful synthesis of majestic spectacle and clear, compelling scientific reasoning. Afterwards Meyer took the stage for the Q&A, with two other scientists interviewed for the documentary, physicist Bijan Nemati and pioneering design theorist William Dembski.

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Where It All Started

There is something fitting, even story-like, about Meyer’s presence at the Dallas premiere. It was some forty years ago, while living in Dallas and working as a geophysicist, that he attended a conference which set him on the path that eventually led to The Story of Everything. At the conference the competing cases for theism and materialism were debated, and one of the internationally distinguished scientists participating in the event, Allan Sandage, publicly flipped from unbeliever to theist, on the basis of the increasing evidence in physics and astronomy for a cosmic designer. Biophysicist Dean Kenyon had a key role at that same Dallas conference. The story is recounted in the documentary.

It was also in Dallas that Meyer landed a Rotary Club scholarship to do PhD work at the University of Cambridge, where he began to develop a rigorous case for the design inference as a fully rational and scientific inference to the best explanation. The rest is history, or what Meyer called at the Dallas event last night, “an intelligently designed journey.”

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