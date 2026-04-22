Attention Seattle-area friends of Discovery Institute! We are pleased to announce a special opening-night film screening of the new feature-length theatrical film The Story of Everything, which follows the eye-opening story told in Stephen Meyer’s bestseller, Return of the God Hypothesis (HarperOne).

Set to release in hundreds of theaters across the country starting Thursday, April 30, this new film combines insightful interviews with a diverse range of scientists, complex animations, and stunningly beautiful footage to showcase the intelligent design and fine-tuning of our universe and especially of living creatures. From the precise laws that govern the stars to the genetic “signature” in every living cell, The Story of Everything is a cinematic exploration of the hidden hand behind our cosmos.

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By joining this special screening hosted by Regal Cinemas in Renton, WA, you’ll get to enjoy the new film in all its big-screen glory. After the film, stick around for special remarks and an audience Q&A with Discovery Institute scientists interviewed in the film or involved behind the scenes, including Center for Science and Culture Associate Director Casey Luskin and Research Coordinator Brian Miller.

Purchase your tickets here today as seating is limited. More information about the event is here. Concessions can be purchased from Regal Cinemas upon arrival.

Can’t join us in Renton on April 30? Visit Fathom Entertainment and enter your zip code under “Get Tickets” to find additional screenings in your area.