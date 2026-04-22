Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

TSOE
Image source: Fathom Entertainment.
Latest

Meet the Stars in Seattle! Join Us on Opening Night for The Story of Everything

Daniel Reeves
April 22, 2026
Cosmology, Intelligent Design
2
Categories
Cosmology
Intelligent Design
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Attention Seattle-area friends of Discovery Institute! We are pleased to announce a special opening-night film screening of the new feature-length theatrical film The Story of Everything, which follows the eye-opening story told in Stephen Meyer’s bestseller, Return of the God Hypothesis (HarperOne).

Set to release in hundreds of theaters across the country starting Thursday, April 30, this new film combines insightful interviews with a diverse range of scientists, complex animations, and stunningly beautiful footage to showcase the intelligent design and fine-tuning of our universe and especially of living creatures. From the precise laws that govern the stars to the genetic “signature” in every living cell, The Story of Everything is a cinematic exploration of the hidden hand behind our cosmos.

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By joining this special screening hosted by Regal Cinemas in Renton, WA, you’ll get to enjoy the new film in all its big-screen glory. After the film, stick around for special remarks and an audience Q&A with Discovery Institute scientists interviewed in the film or involved behind the scenes, including Center for Science and Culture Associate Director Casey Luskin and Research Coordinator Brian Miller.

Purchase your tickets here today as seating is limited. More information about the event is here. Concessions can be purchased from Regal Cinemas upon arrival.

Can’t join us in Renton on April 30? Visit Fathom Entertainment and enter your zip code under “Get Tickets” to find additional screenings in your area.

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