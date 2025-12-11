Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

futuristic-mechanical-project-blueprint-technical-documentat-502142371-stockpack-adobestock
Image credit: lucadp - Adobe Stock
Latest

When Engineering Meets Biology: More From Our Scientist Roundtable

Andrew McDiarmid
December 10, 2025
Biology, Engineering
3
Categories
Biology
Engineering
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Author’s note: Hey thanks for joining me! Did you know that although ID the Future is free content, it’s not free to produce? If you’re enjoying the interviews, commentaries, and readings you hear on the podcast, would you consider partnering with me to create more new content next year? Support the CSC today to help me generate another amazing lineup of interviews with ID scientists and scholars. Thanks for your support!

When biologists use principles of engineering to study living systems, they can gain a richer, deeper understanding of how and why life works. But most biologists are trained to view design as the product of a blind, purposeless, gradual evolutionary process. Today on ID the Future, I concludes my discussion with four scientists who are helping to change the study of biology for the better: geologist and lawyer Casey Luskin, biochemist and metabolic nutritionist Emily Reeves, biologist Jonathan McLatchie, and physicist Brian Miller. In today’s concluding segment, the discussion turns to the fruitfulness of an engineering approach to biology. The scientists provide examples of engineering principles at work in living things. They also respond to occasional claims from Darwinists of flawed or suboptimal design in organisms. 

Recurring Engineering Logic and Common Design Patterns

In this episode, Dr. Jonathan McLatchie explains that researchers find recurring engineering logic and common design patterns — such as four-bar linkage systems in anatomy and two-component systems in bacteria — in different, often genetically unrelated, organisms, suggesting these systems share a common intelligent source. Emily Reeves then shares the example of glucose transporters, which function similarly to engine throttle valves and demonstrate that biological systems share high-level design concepts with human engineering but are also optimized differently based on specific constraints.

Like any scientific theory of origins, intelligent design will rise or fall on the strength of the scientific evidence. So ID scientists are laser-focused on research projects that they hope will illuminate the strength of design arguments. CSC Research Coordinator Dr. Brian Miller explains that this focus is at the heart of everything he and his colleagues are doing: “The whole ID 3.0 research program is showing not only that design detection is reliable and applies to life, but when you start with a design framework, it allows you to make better predictions and it also allows you to have much, much deeper insights and greater understanding of what you see in life.”

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Watch or listen to Part 1.

Dig Deeper

  • Visit our daily news and commentary site Science and Culture Today to get updates on the research of our team of scientists!
  • Watch Part 1 of this conversation on our new YouTube channel:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Scientists Explain Why the Human Body Looks Engineered" directly

© Discovery Institute