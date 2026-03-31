Story of Everything Producer Has a Huge Fan Base

I admit I was not aware of the huge built-in fan base of Story of Everything producer Brian Bird, interviewed by Parade:

For several decades, Brian Bird has built a storytelling legacy rooted in hope, family, faith, and community — and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

As the producer, showrunner and co-creator of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, Bird continues to champion the Hearties — one of television’s most loyal fan communities. With the highly anticipated Season 13 finale just hours away and production already underway for Season 14, the future of Hope Valley is anything but quiet….

Now, with his new documentary The Story of Everything hitting theaters April 30, Bird is expanding his reach and tackling one of life’s biggest questions: Does the universe itself point to an intelligent design?

Based on Stephen C. Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis, the film blends science, philosophy and faith in a way Bird hopes will spark deeper conversations. The book also presents scientific evidence for the existence of God.