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Story of Everything Producer Has a Huge Fan Base

David Klinghoffer
March 31, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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I admit I was not aware of the huge built-in fan base of Story of Everything producer Brian Bird, interviewed by Parade:

For several decades, Brian Bird has built a storytelling legacy rooted in hope, family, faith, and community — and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

As the producer, showrunner and co-creator of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, Bird continues to champion the Hearties — one of television’s most loyal fan communities. With the highly anticipated Season 13 finale just hours away and production already underway for Season 14, the future of Hope Valley is anything but quiet….

Now, with his new documentary The Story of Everything hitting theaters April 30, Bird is expanding his reach and tackling one of life’s biggest questions: Does the universe itself point to an intelligent design?

Based on Stephen C. Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis, the film blends science, philosophy and faith in a way Bird hopes will spark deeper conversations. The book also presents scientific evidence for the existence of God.

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How many Hearties are there out there?

He said there are more than two million viewers who identify as Hearties — growing from a grassroots fan base — and made WCTH the top-rated Sunday night scripted show on cable. They not only love the series, but also have become their own close-knit community.

That’s a lot of people. I should have known. You can blame me for not having a television, if you wish.

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