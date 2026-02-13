The Fine-Tuning Argument and Its Cultured Despisers

As Eric Hedin has already noted (here and here), theoretical physicist Sean Carroll was recently interviewed by podcaster Alex O’Connor to defend his stance that one of the most thought-provoking scientific arguments for God’s existence, the argument from cosmological fine-tuning, “is the best argument for God, but it’s still a terrible argument.” Carroll is a prolific physicist and cosmologist who has been a prominent popularizer of science and, more recently, has been given a platform as a practitioner of the philosophy of science. He may not be E. F. Hutton, but when he talks, people do listen, so it’s important to respond to his confident pronouncement that the fine-tuning argument is “terrible.”

Confidence aside, arguments by bold assertion are not refutations. In a series of posts, therefore, I will be evaluating the substance he tries to give to this claim and showing that it fails decisively. Though Carroll is the frontman for our purposes, this interview and his other critiques of the fine-tuning argument (FTA) are stand-ins for the whole intellectual coterie of the FTA’s “cultured despisers” (to borrow a phrase from Friedrich Schleiermacher) from Victor Stenger to Leonard Susskind to (astoundingly) theist Hans Halvorson. Properly formulated,1 the FTA is neither “God of the gaps” reasoning nor rhetorical flourish. It is a serious and substantial argument that can be given a precise Bayesian formulation and the objections to which have convincing responses. Carroll’s bold dismissiveness is little more than a rhetorical ploy whose lack of substance becomes apparent when the fine-tuning evidence and its significance is given our careful attention.

The Interview in Context

O’Connor’s interview of Carroll only lasts 12 minutes and change, but it covers a lot of ground. O’Connor begins with a concise but fair description of the fine-tuning evidence, noting that the physical constants of our universe are exquisitely balanced to permit the existence of the complex structures necessary for life. As physicist and cosmologist Luke Barnes (2012: 529) states more precisely, “[b]eginning with the classic papers of Carter (1974) and Carr and Rees (1979) , and the extensive discussion of Barrow and Tipler (1986), a number of authors have noticed that very small changes in the laws, parameters and initial conditions of physics would result in a universe unable to evolve and support intelligent life.” As Barnes documents, if you vary the strength of gravity with respect to the strengths of the other fundamental forces by a microscopic amount, the universe will either fly apart too fast for structures to form or recollapse before they have a chance to do so. Beyond gravity, there are different sensitivities associated with the strong force, the electromagnetic force, the weak force, the cosmological constant, and numerous other physical parameters, the slightest alteration in which would render the universe uninhabitable. The values these parameters actually have is fixed by measurement, not fundamental theory, but if they strayed ever so slightly from their actual values, we would not exist. The crucial question then becomes: What explains this extraordinarily serendipitous confluence of values?

O’Connor sets up three standard explanations for Carroll to discuss: (1) these lucky values for the physical constants came about by brute chance; (2) the parameters must have the values they do for reasons yet to be discovered, so they aren’t really fine-tuned; or (3) God created it to be that way, which O’Connor suggests is too simplistic and a bit of a cop out.

Carroll’s response to these alternatives takes the discussion in a different direction. He proposes a fourth way to explain the appearance of fine-tuning, namely, seeing our universe as one in a vast multiverse of universes with different values for the physical constants. It’s clear he takes multiverse explanations to be distinct from brute chance — perhaps because they involve mechanisms of a sort — while rejecting as untenable the idea that the values of the constants are somehow rendered necessary by the right background theory. Having laid claim to the explanatory resources of the multiverse, he goes on to argue that the fine-tuning of our universe, rather than supporting theism, counts against it, further defending the scientific credibility of the multiverse while attacking theistic explanations as contrived and unworthy of serious consideration.

Carroll’s Contentions and Why They Merit a Response

We need to be clear about the nature of Carroll’s arguments and why they merit a response. His claims and objections fall into broad categories:

The Multiverse as a Preferred Alternative to Cosmological Design

Carroll argues that the multiverse explains the appearance of fine-tuning without recourse to God or any notion of cosmic design. Different regions of the multiverse have different values of the physical constants and an “observer selection effect” explains the rest — we naturally find ourselves in a region that is compatible with our existence. Furthermore, Carroll argues that the multiverse wasn’t invented as a response to fine-tuning; rather, it came about for independent reasons in the context of inflationary cosmology, string theory, and many-worlds (Everettian) quantum mechanics. In short, multiverses arise naturally from our best physical theories (Carr, 2007). But if the multiverse has a motivation that is independent of fine-tuning yet still relevant to its explanation, this would, it seems, undercut any inference to theism or design. Does it, though? We need to ask whether multiverse cosmology is as well motivated as Carroll claims, whether it succeeds as an explanation in a way that defeats the fine-tuning argument, and whether the multiverse itself, if it actually exists, might not also find a better explanation in theism than its own autonomous function.

The Likelihood Reversal and the Methodological Challenge

One of Carroll’s most interesting and unusual claims is that the fine-tuning of our universe is more supportive of naturalism than of theism. Yes, you read that right, though you probably did a double take. His argument, such as it is, starts by noting that the fine-tuned constants permit “physical configurations of matter that behave like living creatures — metabolizing, reproducing, processing information — while obeying physical laws.” He adds, strangely, that this is “exactly what you’d expect if God didn’t exist.” Why? Because life requires complex physical systems if naturalism is true, so if life exists, its taking this form is expected under naturalism. But “none of this is necessary” under theism because “God can make anything alive” without fine-tuning at all. In fact, since many theists believe in non-physical life after death, God doesn’t even need material reality at all. Carroll therefore concludes that “if anything, fine-tuning should increase your credence in naturalism, not theism.”

It might sound like Carroll is drinking some crazy juice here, but he’s actually articulating an interesting methodological challenge. He correctly notes that the FTA “plays by scientific rules: data, hypotheses, Bayesian likelihoods,” and that the strength of the argument derives from its amenability to rigorous probabilistic analysis (for examples of which, see Barnes 2018; Collins 2009). But, he argues, in light of the foregoing considerations, P(fine-tuning | naturalism) ≥ P(fine-tuning | theism), i.e., the probability of fine-tuning on naturalism exceeds its probability on theism, so the FTA collapses. This is a serious claim. It is also seriously wrong, but we need to show this.

The Neglected Evidence Gambit

Carroll also seeks to undermine the FTA by arguing that, even if life-permitting constants were likely under theism, there is other relevant data that should not be expected at all if theism is true. The vast size of the universe, with its hundreds of billions of galaxies, and its complete lack of human centrality pull against the idea that there is a God who has any regard for human beings at all. Such observations, he contends, cannot be ignored when assessing the evidence, and they tell against theism in the overall scoring.

Carroll is methodologically correct about this. Bayesian reasoning requires that we take all of the relevant evidence into account, not just the evidence that is favorable to the hypothesis we prefer (Howson and Urbach, 2006). Any features of the universe theists would find surprising — Carroll emphasizes its vast scale, its apparent indifference to human concerns, and his perception that God’s existence is (at best) obscured rather than revealed in nature — have to count against any supposed evidence for design in the fine-tuning data. All of the countervailing evidence must be included, not ignored, in Bayesian argumentation.

The Post Hoc Allegation

Carroll claims, especially with respect to the fine-tuning evidence, that theists are retrofitting their predictions to what science has discovered. With respect to the immense size of the cosmos, Carroll says to the theist “you can now say that God would want such a universe — but for centuries, no one predicted this from theism, so you don’t get to claim it was expected all along.” The same thing applies to the centrality of human beings — if God exists, we should be central to the universe’s purpose, but we live in its backwaters and it is manifestly indifferent to our existence, so Carroll concludes that any claim that “God wanted it this way” is “a post hoc cop-out.”

This is a serious charge. Carroll is quite right that scientific reasoning does and should penalize hypotheses that can always be adjusted after the fact to accommodate observations. If theism is infinitely malleable in light of the evidence, and adaptable to “predicting” anything after the fact, then it makes no substantive predictions and is explanatorily vacuous. In this respect too, we must show that theism is genuinely predictive and not merely subject to post hoc rationalizations.

The Hidden God Problem

Finally, Carroll thinks that modern theists are “pushed toward a God who wants to be invisible” and who lets the universe run “entirely by physical laws” so we have “no evidence of divine action.” He regards it as deeply suspicious and warranting of skepticism that God, if he existed, would hide himself in such a way, leaving, he asserts, no discernible fingerprints. He argues that “it would be trivially easy for God to let us know God exists,” and for this reason “there are many universes that would fit theism better than one governed entirely by impersonal physical laws.” Thus he concludes that our universe looks exactly like we’d expect it to look if no God exists, and nothing like what we’d expect if he does.

This too is a serious allegation, and while it largely reveals Carroll’s ignorance of religious texts, discussions, and traditions going back the better part of four millennia, it is nonetheless an issue very worthy of examination and response.

A Forward-Looking Conclusion

Some may be tempted to dismiss Carroll’s observations and objections as run-of-the-mill atheist talking points, but that would be a mistake. As I noted, his voice carries considerable influence, and he raises issues that some will find compelling. For the sake of such people, a cogent and comprehensive response is needed — a task I will begin in my next post.

Annotated Selected References

On the Fine-Tuning Argument Generally:

