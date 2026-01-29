What is the ultimate origin of the information that powers life and the universe? For materialists, matter and energy are the fundamental stuff of life, but an even more crucial element is missing from that equation: information. And as our parents likely reminded us, you don’t get anything in this life for free. On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude a four-part conversation with mathematician and philosopher Dr. William Dembski about his work on the law of conservation of information and how it can help us critically evaluate scientific theories of origins.

The Second Part of a One-Two Punch

In this concluding segment, Dr. Dembski first explains how specified complexity serves as a reliable marker of intelligence by combining high improbability with recognizable, briefly described patterns. He then describes the Law of Conservation of Information as the second part of a one-two punch against naturalistic evolution. While Darwinists often point to natural selection as a probability amplifier that makes complex biological systems more likely, Dembski argues that this merely shifts the improbability to the selection process itself. This creates a dialectical trap for materialist explanations: the more an environment is tuned to amplify probability, the more improbable that environment becomes, requiring further explanation.

The discussion also explores the ultimate origin of information through what Dembski calls irreducible intelligence. Dembski posits that in a finite universe, the regress of probability amplifiers must eventually reach a final resting place rather than continuing indefinitely. He identifies three broad possibilities for the origin of information: front-loading, brute chance (or a multiverse), and irreducible intelligence, an intelligence capable of solving highly improbable problems without being a byproduct of organized matter. Drawing on both scientific and philosophical traditions, he argues that information is a fundamental building block of life that points toward a designed reality rather than a purely materialist process.

This is Part 4 of a four-part conversation. Be sure to catch all three previous segments linked below!

