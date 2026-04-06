In the latest episode of Secrets of the Human Body series, “Nature’s Fitness for the Human Body,” biologist Michael Denton takes a long view — the longest view imaginable in our universe. Against the scenic natural backdrops of his native Australia, Dr. Denton explains the startling properties of oxygen, water, and light, designed for creatures like us.

More than that, these properties would need to have been planned by a purposeful intelligence at the very beginning. Says Denton,

It’s just as if in fact our biology, our physiology, was envisaged at the very moment of creation itself. Long before there was our galaxy, right at the very dawn of time, an intelligence had fiddled, to quote Fred Hoyle, with the laws of physics and chemistry and the properties of matter, with advanced life like us in view.

Denton is a wonderful scientist and personality with a key message affirming of human life’s centrality in the plan of the cosmos. Watch: