Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

Denton
Photo: Michael Denton, via Discovery Institute/YouTube (screenshot).
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Denton: Properties of Oxygen, Water, Light Were “Envisaged” for Us at the Very Beginning

David Klinghoffer
April 6, 2026
Biology, Intelligent Design
2
Categories
Biology
Intelligent Design
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In the latest episode of Secrets of the Human Body series, “Nature’s Fitness for the Human Body,” biologist Michael Denton takes a long view — the longest view imaginable in our universe. Against the scenic natural backdrops of his native Australia, Dr. Denton explains the startling properties of oxygen, water, and light, designed for creatures like us.

More than that, these properties would need to have been planned by a purposeful intelligence at the very beginning. Says Denton,

It’s just as if in fact our biology, our physiology, was envisaged at the very moment of creation itself. Long before there was our galaxy, right at the very dawn of time, an intelligence had fiddled, to quote Fred Hoyle, with the laws of physics and chemistry and the properties of matter, with advanced life like us in view.

Denton is a wonderful scientist and personality with a key message affirming of human life’s centrality in the plan of the cosmos. Watch:

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