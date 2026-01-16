Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

St.-George-Jackson-Mivart
Photo: St. George Jackson Mivart., via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Catholicism and “Evolution,” Whatever That Means

David Klinghoffer
January 15, 2026
Evolution, Faith & Science
3
Categories
Evolution
Faith & Science
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

It should be treated as an intellectual infraction for a scientist to inform a general audience that his religion, and perhaps theirs, “never condemned the theory of evolution” without right then and there SAYING WHAT HE MEANS by “evolution.” 

Thus, physicist Stephen M. Barr states in the first sentence of a book review for First Things: “The Catholic Church never condemned the theory of evolution nor came close to doing so,” without saying what he, Professor Barr, means by evolution. Many readers won’t get further than that bald statement. I’ve heard similar confusing things said about Judaism, and it really irritates me.

An Ambivalent Term

Of course, there are a variety of ways to define “evolution,” ranging from changes in life forms over time, to common descent, to universal common descent, to the origin of life (chemical evolution) or of human life, to the most important meaning of all, Darwinian evolution, in the sense of nature generating all biological complexity from unguided, unintelligent mechanisms alone, without purpose or foresight. Some acknowledgement of the ambivalence of the term should have appeared at the very top of the article.

In the book review, I count 66 mentions of “evolution” and not one of “Darwinian evolution.” I leave it to Catholic scholars to comment on the theological details of Barr’s review, but it did startle me to find a reference to “the English biologist and Catholic convert St. George Mivart (‘St. George’ being his given name), who in On the Genesis of Species (1871) defended the idea of a natural evolution of species, all the way up to and including the human body, as ‘perfectly consistent with the strictest and most orthodox Christian theology.’”

A Startling Reference

What about “perfectly consistent” with reality? This past October here at Science and Culture, Neil Thomas wrote about a new reprint of the 1871 book by Mivart (who is pictured at the top):

Mivart’s Genesis of Species was in its origin conceived as a philosophical counterblast to Darwin’s Origin of Species and in its pages we find many early critiques of Darwin’s logic. Mivart includes a whole chapter (pp. 35-75) on the inability of natural selection to account for incipient structures. Like Charles Lyell, leading paleontologist Richard Owen, and the scientifically educated Duke of Argyll, he felt that so-called natural selection could not possibly be the vera causa of anything whatsoever since it was an inert, purely passive phenomenon incapable of producing novelty.

Read the rest at “A Neglected Dissenter from Darwinism: St. George Mivart.” 

For Stephen Barr, this slovenliness is far from a first offense. If you are seeking treatments of the whole subject that are much complete than his, see also Catholicism and Evolution and Aquinas and Evolution, by Fr. Michael Chaberek; A Catholic Case for Intelligent Design, by Fr. Martin Hilbert; and God’s Grandeur, edited by biologist Ann Gauger.

© Discovery Institute