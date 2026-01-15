Dr. Edward Peltzer: The Messy Reality of Prebiotic Chemistry

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Casey Luskin continues a deep dive into the mounting hurdles facing origin of life (OOL) research with prebiotic synthesis expert Dr. Edward Peltzer. Peltzer, a seasoned ocean chemist and researcher, breaks down the critical flaws in the RNA world hypothesis, revealing that many successful lab experiments actually rely on investigator interference — intelligently designed interventions that researchers must make in experiments in order to yield results. But that’s not how the prebiotic atmosphere would have worked, notes Peltzer: “Unless you’ve got graduate students and post-docs working on the early Earth to set up these conditions that were used in the experiments, it’s not gonna happen.” To illustrate the fragility of RNA, he points to the practical example of the COVID-19 vaccines, which required extreme cold because RNA breaks down so rapidly when warm — a major problem for a molecule supposedly surviving in the wild on a prebiotic Earth.

Moving Goalposts

The conversation then shifts to the moving goalposts of origin-of-life theory as our understanding of cellular complexity expands. Peltzer explains that as biochemistry has advanced, the target for researchers has moved further away, causing them to lose ground despite decades of effort. He challenges common assumptions about the early Earth’s atmosphere, arguing that modern volcanic gases are too heavily modified by the Earth’s crust to serve as a reliable blueprint for the past. Even if a reducing atmosphere existed, Peltzer notes that natural chemical reactions typically produce a promiscuous and messy mixture of reactive chemicals known as geomolecules, rather than the pure, organized biomolecules necessary for the first cell.

Finally, the interview explores the professional risks faced by scientists who question the standard evolutionary paradigm. Peltzer shares a personal story of censorship, detailing an attempt by a pro-evolution scientist to have him fired or censored by his institution for his views. Peltzer reflects on the use of ad hominem attacks as a tactic of last resort when scientific rebuttals are lacking.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to or watch Part 1!

Dig Deeper

Watch Part 1 of this conversation on our YouTube channel: