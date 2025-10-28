What Can Science Tell Us About the Existence of God?

The answer is: A lot more than you may think! Since the 16th century, a scientific worldview has been brewing called materialism that sought to explain all of life and the universe through unguided chance processes, and in doing so, ridding humanity of any need for God. But the worldview of materialism is increasingly at odds with the latest scientific discoveries of the last hundred years. On a new ID the Future episode, I continue my conversation with engineer Michel Bolloré, co-author with Olivier Bonnassies of the book God, the Science, the Evidence, now available in a new English translation. Published in French in 2021, the book has been a top bestseller in France, Spain, and Italy and has sold over 400,000 copies. The book presents a wide-ranging case for the existence of God by drawing on discoveries across physics, cosmology, biology, and human consciousness.

Challenging Materialism

In Part 2, Bolloré delves into some of the scientific discoveries of the last 100 years that increasingly challenge the worldview of materialism. One of the most inescapable lines of evidence is the data from cosmology and physics that points to an undeniable beginning to the universe. Bolloré starts by discussing how the projected thermal heat death of the universe helps to explain how the universe began. Add to that discoveries independently confirming a beginning as well as data confirming the expansion of the universe. Then heap on the remarkable evidence for the fine-tuning of the laws and constants of our universe that allow for life. It all adds up to one big headache for materialists who’d prefer the universe was merely the lucky one out of countless other universes, or that the universe was self-existent and eternal.

Bolloré also reviews the compounding evidence from biology that life is the product of design. He reminds us that the transition from inert matter to life is a “chasm” as big as you could be imagined, to paraphrase Dr. Michael Denton. Bolloré notes that the density of information in the smallest cell is a billion times denser than an iPhone, suggesting that life is beyond the reach of chance processes.

Editor’s note: This article is sponsored by Palomar Editions, publisher of God, the Science, the Evidence. However, Discovery Institute staff were responsible for the editorial content of this posting.