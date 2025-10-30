Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

illustration-multiplication-of-cells-in-blue-stockpack-adobe-86523234-stockpack-adobestock
Illustration multiplication of cells in blue
Image Credit: Jezper - Adobe Stock
Latest

Researchers Find Memory Outside the Brain

Science and Culture
October 30, 2025
Medicine, Neuroscience & Mind
3
Categories
Medicine
Neuroscience & Mind
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Evidence has been found that kidney cells have their own memories. Science journalist Tibi Puiu reports at ZME Science,

When exposed to signals that mimic the rhythms of learning, these cells behaved much like neurons. Their responses strengthened when stimulation was spaced out over time rather than delivered all at once.

“Learning and memory are generally associated with brains and brain cells alone, but our study shows that other cells in the body can learn and form memories, too,” said Nikolay V. Kukushkin, the lead author of the study. The findings suggest that learning could be a fundamental property of life itself, built into the way all cells process time and information.

“Scientists Found That Memory Can Happen Outside The Brain,” October 14, 2025

Actually, it makes sense. What if the brain is having issues — a seizure or blow to the skull, for example? If the kidneys store some information that pertains to their continuing to function as kidneys, they can wait for the brain to catch up.

A Rather Different Philosophy

From the paper:

Our findings show that canonical features of memory do not necessarily depend on neural circuitry, but can be embedded in the dynamics of signaling cascades conserved across different cell types. 

Kukushkin, N.V., Carney, R.E., Tabassum, T. et al. The massed-spaced learning effect in non-neural human cells. Nat Commun 15, 9635 (2024). The paper is open access. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-53922-x

Kukushkin et al. have a rather different philosophy of biology than we would expect to find in, say, textbook Darwinism:

If true, this means that memory might not require a brain at all. Instead, it could be a universal biological process — a way for cells to detect and store temporal patterns in their environment, whether that environment is a neural network or a bloodstream.

“In the future, we will need to treat our body more like the brain,” Kukushkin said. “For example, consider what our pancreas remembers about the pattern of our past meals to maintain healthy levels of blood glucose — or consider what a cancer cell remembers about the pattern of chemotherapy.”

That concept could reshape medicine.

Outside The Brain

Reshape Medicine Indeed

All life has memory? Recall that prominent neuroscientist Christof Koch got dinged recently for flirting with panpsychism (all living things are conscious).

But it is very difficult to look at the natural world seriously and not see a mind in there somewhere. Increasingly, we work with what we know and struggle with what we are commanded to believe.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.

© Discovery Institute