Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

plant-genetics
Photo credit: Dominicus Johannes Bergsma, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

In Science, Faith Can Improve Rigor and Creativity

Andrew McDiarmid
October 16, 2025
Faith & Science, Genetics, Scientific Reasoning
2
Categories
Faith & Science
Genetics
Scientific Reasoning
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

On a classic episode of ID the Future, plant geneticist Richard Buggs speaks to the hosts of the Table Talk podcast about the long-standing claim that science and religion are at odds. The myth that science and religion are incompatible, also known as the warfare myth, was conjured by materialists bent on propagating a Darwinian view of life. But in reality, many of the giants of the scientific revolution, including Newton, Kepler, Boyle, and others, were inspired to do great science because of their faith, not in spite of it. In these cases, faith turns out to be a science starter, not a science stopper. 

Contrary to the prevailing view, Buggs says his Christian faith motivates his research, giving him the ability not only to think with different perspectives but also to better understand the groups stewarding natural resources around the world as well as to more adequately explain certain processes he studies in nature. Buggs explains why the term “evolution” can vary between scientists and the public, and he reminds listeners of the current debate among evolutionary biologists themselves about the sufficiency of the Darwinian mechanism to account for the origin and diversity of life. Along the way, Buggs points out the unconscious bias within his field that favors atheistic assumptions, noting that more cognitive diversity would improve the scientific landscape and bring more rigor and creativity to the scientific process. 

Download the podcast or listen to it here. For their permission to post this informative exchange, we thank Table Talk hosts Jack Timpany and Graeme Johnstone.

Dig Deeper

© Discovery Institute