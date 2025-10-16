In Science, Faith Can Improve Rigor and Creativity

On a classic episode of ID the Future, plant geneticist Richard Buggs speaks to the hosts of the Table Talk podcast about the long-standing claim that science and religion are at odds. The myth that science and religion are incompatible, also known as the warfare myth, was conjured by materialists bent on propagating a Darwinian view of life. But in reality, many of the giants of the scientific revolution, including Newton, Kepler, Boyle, and others, were inspired to do great science because of their faith, not in spite of it. In these cases, faith turns out to be a science starter, not a science stopper.

Contrary to the prevailing view, Buggs says his Christian faith motivates his research, giving him the ability not only to think with different perspectives but also to better understand the groups stewarding natural resources around the world as well as to more adequately explain certain processes he studies in nature. Buggs explains why the term “evolution” can vary between scientists and the public, and he reminds listeners of the current debate among evolutionary biologists themselves about the sufficiency of the Darwinian mechanism to account for the origin and diversity of life. Along the way, Buggs points out the unconscious bias within his field that favors atheistic assumptions, noting that more cognitive diversity would improve the scientific landscape and bring more rigor and creativity to the scientific process.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. For their permission to post this informative exchange, we thank Table Talk hosts Jack Timpany and Graeme Johnstone.

